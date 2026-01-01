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Poster of Seven Nannies
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Seven Nannies
7.1

Seven Nannies

, 1962
Sem nyanek
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Seven Nannies
7.1

Cast

Semyon Morozov
Afanasi
Vladimir Ivashov
Vladimir Ivashov
Viktor
Valentin Burov
Pasha
Tatyana Nadezhdina
Lena
Mikaela Drozdovskaya
Maya
Nadezhda Batyreva
Natalya Batyryeva
Ira
V. Grigoryeva
Mila
Tatyana Karyeva
Lyuda
Viktor Khokhryakov
Nachalnik kolonii
Valentin Zubkov
Valentin Zubkov
Voloshin
Director Rolan Bykov
Writer Yuli Dunsky, Valeri Frid
Composer Karen Khachaturian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 4 August 1962
Release date
4 August 1962 Russia 0+
11 November 1962 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sem nyanek, Семь нянек, A hét dada, Sieben Ammen und kein Baby, Siedem nianiek

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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