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Poster of Where Eagles Dare
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Where Eagles Dare
8.0

Where Eagles Dare

, 1968
Where Eagles Dare
USA, Great Britain / Adventure, War, Action / 18+
Poster of Where Eagles Dare
8.0

Synopsis

Allied agents stage a daring raid on a castle where the Nazis are holding an American General prisoner... but that's not all that's really going on.

Cast

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Smith
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Schaffer
Mary Ure
Mary
Patrick Wymark
Turner
Michael Hordern
Rolland
Donald Houston
Christiansen
Peter Barkworth
Berkeley
William Squire
William Squire
Thomas
Robert Beatty
Carnaby
Brook Williams
Harrod
Director Brian G. Hutton
Writer Alistair MacLean
Composer Ron Goodwin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 38 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 4 December 1968
Release date
4 December 1968 Australia
4 December 1968 Belgium 12
7 April 1969 Brazil
20 January 1969 Denmark
4 December 1968 Finland K-16
5 March 1969 France
6 March 1969 Germany
31 March 1969 Greece
15 September 1988 Hungary
11 November 2024 Iceland 12 year age limit
30 May 1969 Ireland
23 August 1969 Italy
21 December 1968 Japan
30 January 1969 Netherlands
21 February 1969 Portugal
12 March 1969 USA
Budget $7,700,000
Worldwide Gross $7,100,435
Production Gershwin-Kastner Productions, Winkast Film Productions
Also known as
Where Eagles Dare, Donde las águilas se atreven, Agenten sterben einsam, O Desafio das Águias, Orlovsko gnezdo, Örnnästet, Quand les aigles attaquent, Там, где гнездятся орлы, Acolo unde se avanta vulturii, Als adelaars vielen ze aan, Arenden vallen aan, Aty ku Fluturojnë Shqiponjat, Đột Kích Tổ Đại Bàng, Dove osano le aquile, El desafiament de les àguiles, El desafío de las águilas, Kam orli nelétají, Kam orli nelietajú, Kartal yuvası, Kémek a Sasfészekben, Kotkat kuuntelevat, Kur ērgļi dzīvo, Kur skraido tik ereliai, Millal kotkas julgeb riskida, Opou tolmoun oi aetoi, Orlovo gnezdo, Orlovsko gnijezdo, Ørneborgen, Ørneredet, Tylko dla orłów, Unde se avântă vulturii, Όπου τολμούν οι αετοί, Гнездо на орли, Куди залітають тільки орли, अग्नी पंख, 荒鷲の要塞, 血染雪山堡, Където дръзват орлите

Film rating

8.0
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

[Smith and Schaffer are observing the Castle of Eagles fortress, and a nearby military base]
Lt. Morris Schaffer If I'm not mistaken, that's an army barracks over there.
Major John Smith No mistake, Lieutenant. This the headquarters of the Wehrmacht Alpenkorps.
Lt. Morris Schaffer Oh, swell. Do you have any other surprises I should know about?
Major John Smith I thought you knew, Lieutenant. Why do you think we were chosen for his mission as if not to make social contact?
Lt. Morris Schaffer You mean we're gonna go down there? Mingle with the German Army?
Major John Smith Of course. Why do you think we're not dressed as German sailors?
Lt. Morris Schaffer We'll be recognized as strangers.
Major John Smith Training troops come and go all the time. What are six new faces among 600 new faces?
Lt. Morris Schaffer Look, Major, this is primarily a British operation. I'm an American. I don't even know why the hell I'm here.
Major John Smith Lieutenant, you're here because you're an American.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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