[Smith and Schaffer are observing the Castle of Eagles fortress, and a nearby military base]

Lt. Morris Schaffer If I'm not mistaken, that's an army barracks over there.

Major John Smith No mistake, Lieutenant. This the headquarters of the Wehrmacht Alpenkorps.

Lt. Morris Schaffer Oh, swell. Do you have any other surprises I should know about?

Major John Smith I thought you knew, Lieutenant. Why do you think we were chosen for his mission as if not to make social contact?

Lt. Morris Schaffer You mean we're gonna go down there? Mingle with the German Army?

Major John Smith Of course. Why do you think we're not dressed as German sailors?

Lt. Morris Schaffer We'll be recognized as strangers.

Major John Smith Training troops come and go all the time. What are six new faces among 600 new faces?

Lt. Morris Schaffer Look, Major, this is primarily a British operation. I'm an American. I don't even know why the hell I'm here.