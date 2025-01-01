Menu
Poster of The Little Golden Calf
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Little Golden Calf

The Little Golden Calf

Zolotoy telyonok 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
The Little Golden Calf - trailer
The Little Golden Calf  trailer
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 54 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 8 July 1968
Release date
8 July 1968 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zolotoy telyonok, The Golden Calf, Золотой телёнок, Aukso veršis, Gullkalven, If I Had a Million Rubles, Vițelul de aur, Zlaté tel'a, Złote cielę, Златният телец, Золоте теля, Золотой теленок
Director
Mihail Shveytser
Mihail Shveytser
Cast
Sergey Yurskiy
Sergey Yurskiy
Leonid Kuravlev
Leonid Kuravlev
Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Svetlana Starikova
Svetlana Starikova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Little Golden Calf
Po semeynym obstoyatelstvam 7.7
Po semeynym obstoyatelstvam (1978)
Shirli-Myrli 7.4
Shirli-Myrli (1995)
The Garage 8.1
The Garage (1979)
Afonya 7.8
Afonya (1975)
Love and Pigeons 8.3
Love and Pigeons (1984)
Intervention 6.8
Intervention (1967)
Beware of the Car 8.0
Beware of the Car (1966)
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia 7.7
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia (1973)
Lucky Trouble 6.7
Lucky Trouble (2010)
Laskovyy may 6.4
Laskovyy may (2009)
L'Auberge rouge 6.7
L'Auberge rouge (2007)
Mechanical Suite 6.8
Mechanical Suite (2001)

Film rating

8.4
Rate 15 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Little Golden Calf - trailer
The Little Golden Calf Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
