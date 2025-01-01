Menu
The Little Golden Calf
Zolotoy telyonok
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
The Little Golden Calf
trailer
trailer
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 54 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
8 July 1968
Release date
8 July 1968
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Zolotoy telyonok, The Golden Calf, Золотой телёнок, Aukso veršis, Gullkalven, If I Had a Million Rubles, Vițelul de aur, Zlaté tel'a, Złote cielę, Златният телец, Золоте теля, Золотой теленок
Director
Mihail Shveytser
Cast
Sergey Yurskiy
Leonid Kuravlev
Zinoviy Gerdt
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Svetlana Starikova
Cast and Crew
8.4
8.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
