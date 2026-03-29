ProductionMosfilm, Tvorcheskoe Obedinienie Pisateley i Kinorabotnikov
Also known as
Andrey Rublyov, Andrei Rublev, Andrej Rublev, Andrej Rubljow, Андрей Рублёв, Andrei Roublev, Andréi Rublev, Andrej Rubljov, Andrejus Rubliovas, Andreï Roublev, Andréi Roubliov, Andrei Rublev. O Artista Maldito, Andrei Rubliov, Andrej Rubliov, Andrey Rublev, Andriej Rublow, Cuộc Đời Của Andrei Rublev, Den yderste dom, Den yttersta domen, Den yttersta domen - Livsdramat Andrej Rubljov, La passione secondo Andrej, Strasti po Andreyu, The Passion According to Andrey, Αντρέι Ρουμπλιόφ, Андрей Рублев, Андрей Рубльов, Андреј Рубљов, Андрій Рубльов, Страсти по Андрею, アンドレイ・ルブリョフ, 安德烈·卢布廖夫, 安德烈盧布列夫, 안드레이 루블레프, 안드레이 루블료프, Andrei Roublev, O Artista Maldito, Andrej Roebljov, Andrej Rublëv, The Passion According to Andrei, Անդրեյ Ռուբլյով
Andrei RublyovYou just spoke of Jesus. Perhaps he was born and crucified to reconcile God and man. Jesus came from God, so he is all-powerful. And if He died on the cross it was predetermined and His crucifixion and death were God's will. That would have aroused hatred not in those that crucified him but in those that loved him if they had been near him at that moment, because they loved him as a man only. But if He, of His own will, left them, He displayed injustice, or even cruelty. Maybe those who crucified him loved him because they helped in this divine plan.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.