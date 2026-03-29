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Poster of Andrei Rublev
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Andrei Rublev
7.7

Andrei Rublev

, 1966
Andrey Rublyov
USSR / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of Andrei Rublev
7.7

Cast

Anatoly Solonitsyn
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Andrey Rublev
Ivan Lapikov
Ivan Lapikov
Kirill
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Daniil Chyornyy
Nikolay Sergeev
Nikolay Sergeev
Feofan Grek
Irma Raush
Durochka
Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikolai Burlyayev
Boriska
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Velikiy knyaz, Malyy knyaz
Yuriy Nikulin
Yuriy Nikulin
Patrikey, monakh
Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Skomorokh
Nikolay Grabbe
Stepan, sotnik Velikogo knyazya
Mikhail Kononov
Mikhail Kononov
Bolot Beishenaliev
Director Andrei Tarkovsky
Writer Andrei Konchalovsky, Andrei Tarkovsky
Composer Vyacheslav Ovchinnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 1966
World premiere 16 December 1966
Release date
13 August 1973 Great Britain 15
25 July 1985 Netherlands
23 January 1983 Portugal
13 August 1990 Spain
1 October 1973 USA
16 December 1966 USSR
MPAA R
Budget 1,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $178,915
Production Mosfilm, Tvorcheskoe Obedinienie Pisateley i Kinorabotnikov
Also known as
Andrey Rublyov, Andrei Rublev, Andrej Rublev, Andrej Rubljow, Андрей Рублёв, Andrei Roublev, Andréi Rublev, Andrej Rubljov, Andrejus Rubliovas, Andreï Roublev, Andréi Roubliov, Andrei Rublev. O Artista Maldito, Andrei Rubliov, Andrej Rubliov, Andrey Rublev, Andriej Rublow, Cuộc Đời Của Andrei Rublev, Den yderste dom, Den yttersta domen, Den yttersta domen - Livsdramat Andrej Rubljov, La passione secondo Andrej, Strasti po Andreyu, The Passion According to Andrey, Αντρέι Ρουμπλιόφ, Андрей Рублев, Андрей Рубльов, Андреј Рубљов, Андрій Рубльов, Страсти по Андрею, アンドレイ・ルブリョフ, 安德烈·卢布廖夫, 安德烈盧布列夫, 안드레이 루블레프, 안드레이 루블료프, Andrei Roublev, O Artista Maldito, Andrej Roebljov, Andrej Rublëv, The Passion According to Andrei, Անդրեյ Ռուբլյով

Film rating

7.7
Rate 25 votes
8 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  612 In the History genre  19 In the Drama genre  273 In films of USSR  58 In films of 1966  1
Updated 29 March 2026

Quotes

Andrei Rublyov You just spoke of Jesus. Perhaps he was born and crucified to reconcile God and man. Jesus came from God, so he is all-powerful. And if He died on the cross it was predetermined and His crucifixion and death were God's will. That would have aroused hatred not in those that crucified him but in those that loved him if they had been near him at that moment, because they loved him as a man only. But if He, of His own will, left them, He displayed injustice, or even cruelty. Maybe those who crucified him loved him because they helped in this divine plan.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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