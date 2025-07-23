Joseph Lee [walking behind Joe Bass and his horse] What about me, sir?

Joe Bass I'll just sell you to the highest bidder.

Joseph Lee Could you mske that to a Comanche, sir?

Joe Bass You seem to have an uncommon prejudice against service to the white-skinned race!

Joseph Lee I don't mean to be narrow in my attitude. Could I ask you what's your name, sir?

Joe Bass Joe Bass.

Joseph Lee Well, Mr. Bass, couldn't you kind of consider me a captured Comanche?

Joe Bass [both Joe Bass and his horse turn around and do a 'take']

Joseph Lee I came on my own two feet as far as those Comanches. It was my intent to circle south as far as Mexico. The Mexicans have a law against the slavery trade, and since those Indians captured me from other Indians. I have now got full Indian citizenship.

Joe Bass Joseph Lee, you ever study the law?

Joseph Lee No, sir.