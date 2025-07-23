Joseph Lee
[walking behind Joe Bass and his horse]
What about me, sir?
Joe Bass
I'll just sell you to the highest bidder.
Joseph Lee
Could you mske that to a Comanche, sir?
Joe Bass
You seem to have an uncommon prejudice against service to the white-skinned race!
Joseph Lee
I don't mean to be narrow in my attitude. Could I ask you what's your name, sir?
Joe Bass
Joe Bass.
Joseph Lee
Well, Mr. Bass, couldn't you kind of consider me a captured Comanche?
Joe Bass
[both Joe Bass and his horse turn around and do a 'take']
Joseph Lee
I came on my own two feet as far as those Comanches. It was my intent to circle south as far as Mexico. The Mexicans have a law against the slavery trade, and since those Indians captured me from other Indians. I have now got full Indian citizenship.
Joe Bass
Joseph Lee, you ever study the law?
Joseph Lee
No, sir.
Joe Bass
Well, neither did I, but you ain't got a chance in hell of calling yerself an Indian! You're an African slave by employment, black by color!