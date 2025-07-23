Menu
Poster of The Scalphunters
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
The Scalphunters 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 29 February 1968
Release date
23 July 2025 Austria 16
1 February 1969 France TP
8 November 1968 Germany
29 February 1968 Great Britain
14 February 1980 Hungary KN
3 May 1968 Ireland G
29 February 1968 Sweden 15
2 April 1968 USA
Production Bristol Films, Norlan Productions
Also known as
The Scalphunters, Camino de la venganza, Mit eisernen Fäusten, Skalpjägarna, Els caçadors de cabelleres, Guerillo, Indiangari, Joe Bass l'implacabile, Kafatası avcıları, Les chasseurs de scalps, Lovci na skalpove, Łowcy skalpów, Os Caçadores de Escalpes, Päänahanmetsästäjät, Renegade Killer, Revanche Selvagem, Skalpejægerne, Skalpjegerne, Skalpvadászok, Vânătorii de scalpuri, Ловци на скалпове, Охотники за скальпами, インディアン狩り, 荒野兩匹狼
Director
Sydney Pollack
Cast
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Shelley Winters
Telly Savalas
Ossie Davis
Dabney Coleman
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Scalphunters
Valdez Is Coming 6.8
Valdez Is Coming (1971)
Go Tell the Spartans 6.6
Go Tell the Spartans (1978)
Posse 6.5
Posse (1975)
Castle Keep 6.1
Castle Keep (1969)
The Professionals 7.3
The Professionals (1966)
This Property Is Condemned 7.1
This Property Is Condemned (1966)
The Slender Thread 7.0
The Slender Thread (1965)
Invitation to a Gunfighter 6.3
Invitation to a Gunfighter (1964)
Vera Cruz 7.0
Vera Cruz (1954)
The Electric Horseman 6.4
The Electric Horseman (1979)
Tough Guys 6.3
Tough Guys (1986)
Winchester '73 7.6
Winchester '73 (1950)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Joseph Lee [walking behind Joe Bass and his horse] What about me, sir?
Joe Bass I'll just sell you to the highest bidder.
Joseph Lee Could you mske that to a Comanche, sir?
Joe Bass You seem to have an uncommon prejudice against service to the white-skinned race!
Joseph Lee I don't mean to be narrow in my attitude. Could I ask you what's your name, sir?
Joe Bass Joe Bass.
Joseph Lee Well, Mr. Bass, couldn't you kind of consider me a captured Comanche?
Joe Bass [both Joe Bass and his horse turn around and do a 'take']
Joseph Lee I came on my own two feet as far as those Comanches. It was my intent to circle south as far as Mexico. The Mexicans have a law against the slavery trade, and since those Indians captured me from other Indians. I have now got full Indian citizenship.
Joe Bass Joseph Lee, you ever study the law?
Joseph Lee No, sir.
Joe Bass Well, neither did I, but you ain't got a chance in hell of calling yerself an Indian! You're an African slave by employment, black by color!
