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Poster of Absolutely Seriously
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Absolutely Seriously
7.1

Absolutely Seriously

, 1961
Sovershenno seryozno
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Absolutely Seriously
7.1

Cast

Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Editor (segment "Kak sozdavalsya Robinzon")
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Writer (segment "Kak sozdavalsya Robinzon")
Serafim Anikeyev
Cafe Visitor (segment "Priyatnogo appetita")
Alexander Belyavsky
Alexander Belyavsky
(segment "Inostrantsy")
Volodymyr Kulyk
Speculator in foreign currency Zhora Volobuyev (segment "Inostrantsy")
Yevgeny Morgunov
Yevgeny Morgunov
Yuriy Nikulin
Yuriy Nikulin
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
Tatyana Bestayeva
(segment "Inostrantsy")
Georgiy Georgiu
Shop Director (segment "Istoriya s pirozhkami")
Svetlana Kharitonova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Director Leonid Gaidai, Eldar Ryazanov, Vladimir Semakov, Naum Trakhtenberg, Eduard Abalyan, Eduard Smoyro
Writer Ilya Ilf, Yevgeni Petrov, Eldar Ryazanov, Emil Braginskiy
Composer Nikita Bogoslovskiy, Evgeniy Krylatov, Anatoli Lepin, Arkadiy Ostrovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 18 September 1961
Release date
17 October 1961 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sovershenno seryozno, Absolutely Seriously, Совершенно серьёзно (Киноальманах), Jak najbardziej na serio, Visiškai rimtai

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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