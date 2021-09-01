ProductionDEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Roter Kreis''
Also known as
Chingachgook, die grosse Schlange, Der Wildtöter, Чингачгук - Большой Змей, A Grande Serpente, Chingachgook, die Große Schlange, Chingachgook, Suur Madu, Chingachgook: Die große Schlange, Chingachgook: The Great Serpent, Chingachgook: The Great Snake, Marele Șarpe, Vadölő, Velika zmija, Wielki wąż Chingachgook, Голямата змия, Чингачгук - Великий Змій, Chingachook and the Lone Hunter, Chingachook
Film rating
6.0
Rate13 votes
6IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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