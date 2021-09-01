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Poster of Chingachgook, die grosse Schlange
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Chingachgook, die grosse Schlange
6.0

Chingachgook, die grosse Schlange

, 1967
Chingachgook,die grosse schlange
East Germany / Western, Drama, Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Chingachgook, die grosse Schlange
6.0

Cast

Gojko Mitic
Gojko Mitic
Chingachgook, die Große Schlange
Rolf Römer
Deerslayer
Helmut Schreiber
Tom Hutter
Jürgen Frohriep
Harry Hurry
Lilo Grahn
Judith Hutter, die Tochter
Andrea Drahota
Wahtawa
Johannes Knittel
Gespaltene Eiche
Adolf Peter Hoffmann
Delewaren-Häuptling
Heinz Klevenow Jr.
Pfeilspitze - Hurone
Milan Jablonský
Quick Elk
Milan Jablonský
Quick Elk
Director Richard Groschopp
Writer James Fenimore Cooper, Wolfgang Ebeling, Richard Groschopp
Composer Wilhelm Neef
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country East Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 25 June 1967
Release date
25 June 1967 Germany
8 July 1968 USSR
Production DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Roter Kreis''
Also known as
Chingachgook, die grosse Schlange, Der Wildtöter, Чингачгук - Большой Змей, A Grande Serpente, Chingachgook, die Große Schlange, Chingachgook, Suur Madu, Chingachgook: Die große Schlange, Chingachgook: The Great Serpent, Chingachgook: The Great Snake, Marele Șarpe, Vadölő, Velika zmija, Wielki wąż Chingachgook, Голямата змия, Чингачгук - Великий Змій, Chingachook and the Lone Hunter, Chingachook

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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