7.1Vot tak tigr!
Vot tak tigr!, 1963
USSR / Animation / 18+
Cast
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
The Puppy
Director Aleksandr Trusov
Writer Elena Seleznyova
Composer Tatyana Nazarova
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 1 October 1963
Release date
|1 October 1963
|Russia
|0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Vot tak tigr!, What a Tiger, Вот так тигр!, On alles tiiger
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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