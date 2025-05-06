Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Vot tak tigr!
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Vot tak tigr!
7.1

Vot tak tigr!

, 1963
Vot tak tigr!
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Vot tak tigr!
7.1

Cast

Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
The Chicken
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
The Kitten
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
The Puppy
Tamara Dmitrieva
The Cat
Director Aleksandr Trusov
Writer Elena Seleznyova
Composer Tatyana Nazarova
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 1 October 1963
Release date
1 October 1963 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Vot tak tigr!, What a Tiger, Вот так тигр!, On alles tiiger

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Vot tak tigr!

Letuchiy korabl
Letuchiy korabl Animation, Short
1979, USSR
8.0
Bremenskie muzykanty
Bremenskie muzykanty Family, Animation, Musical, Fairy Tale
1969, USSR
8.0
Chipollino
Chipollino Animation, Family, Children's
1961, USSR
7.8
Malchik s palchik
Malchik s palchik Animation
1977, USSR
6.6
Vsyo naoborot
Vsyo naoborot Animation
1974, USSR
6.6
Vernoe sredstvo
Vernoe sredstvo Animation
1982, USSR
7.0
Kak stat bolshim
Kak stat bolshim Animation
1967, USSR
6.6
Kak kozlik zemlyu derzhal
Kak kozlik zemlyu derzhal Animation
1974, USSR
6.3
Verlioka
Verlioka Animation
1957, USSR
6.9
Zhivaya igrushka
Zhivaya igrushka Animation
1982, USSR
6.8
In a thicket
In a thicket Animation
1954, USSR
7.1
A chto ty umeesh'?
A chto ty umeesh'? Animation
1984, USSR
7.1
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Last Whale Singer
The Last Whale Singer
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more