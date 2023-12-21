Edmund Dantes is falsely accused by those jealous of his good fortune, and is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in the notorious island prison, Chateau d'If. While imprisoned, he meets the Abbe Faria, a fellow prisoner whom everyone believes to be mad. The Abbe tells Edmund of a fantastic treasure hidden away on a tiny island, that only he knows the location of. After many years in prison, the old Abbe dies, and Edmund escapes disguised as the dead body. Now free, Edmund must find the treasure the Abbe told him of, so he can use the new-found wealth to exact revenge on those who have wronged him.
ProductionCineriz, Les Films J.J. Vital, Les Productions Rene Modiano
Also known as
Le comte de Monte Cristo, The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo, Le comte de Monte-Cristo, A Vingança de Monte Cristo, Contele de Monte Cristo, De Wraak van Monte Christo, Der Graf von Monte Christo, El conde de Monte Cristo, El conde de Montecristo, Greven af Monte Cristo, Greven av Monte Cristo, Grof Monte Kristo, Hrabia Monte Christo, Il conte di Montecristo, La venganza del Conde de Montecristo, Monte Cristo, Monte Cristo grófja, Monte Criston kreivi, Monte Criston seikkailut, O Conde de Monte Cristo, O komis Montehristos, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Story of Monte Cristo, Ο κόμης Μόντε Κρίστο, Граф Монте-Кристо, 巌窟王（1962）, کنت مونت کریستو, 基督山恩仇记
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Updated 21 December 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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