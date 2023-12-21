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Poster of The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo
6.4

The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo

, 1961
Le comte de Monte Cristo
Italy, France / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo
6.4

Synopsis

Edmund Dantes is falsely accused by those jealous of his good fortune, and is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in the notorious island prison, Chateau d'If. While imprisoned, he meets the Abbe Faria, a fellow prisoner whom everyone believes to be mad. The Abbe tells Edmund of a fantastic treasure hidden away on a tiny island, that only he knows the location of. After many years in prison, the old Abbe dies, and Edmund escapes disguised as the dead body. Now free, Edmund must find the treasure the Abbe told him of, so he can use the new-found wealth to exact revenge on those who have wronged him.

Cast

Louis Jourdan
Comte de Monte Cristo
Pierre Mondy
Caderousse
Bernard Dhéran
Le procureur Henri de Villefort
Franco Silva
Mario
Yvonne Furneaux
Yvonne Furneaux
Mercédès
Claudine Coster
Haydée
Jean-Claude Michel
Fernand de Mortcerf
Yves Renier
Albert de Mortcerf
Marie Mergey
Madame Caderousse
Jean Martinelli
Jean Martinelli
Vidocq
Director Claude Autant-Lara
Writer Jean Halain, Alexandre Dumas
Composer René Cloërec
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 1961
World premiere 6 December 1961
Release date
6 December 1961 France U
21 April 1962 Germany 12
10 September 1962 Romania
Production Cineriz, Les Films J.J. Vital, Les Productions Rene Modiano
Also known as
Le comte de Monte Cristo, The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo, Le comte de Monte-Cristo, A Vingança de Monte Cristo, Contele de Monte Cristo, De Wraak van Monte Christo, Der Graf von Monte Christo, El conde de Monte Cristo, El conde de Montecristo, Greven af Monte Cristo, Greven av Monte Cristo, Grof Monte Kristo, Hrabia Monte Christo, Il conte di Montecristo, La venganza del Conde de Montecristo, Monte Cristo, Monte Cristo grófja, Monte Criston kreivi, Monte Criston seikkailut, O Conde de Monte Cristo, O komis Montehristos, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Story of Monte Cristo, Ο κόμης Μόντε Κρίστο, Граф Монте-Кристо, 巌窟王（1962）, کنت مونت کریستو, 基督山恩仇记

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 21 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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