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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
The girl and the elephant
7.2
The girl and the elephant
, 1969
The girl and the elephant
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
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Similar
7.2
Director
Leonid Amalrik
Writer
Aleksandr Kuprin
,
Zhanna Vitenzon
Composer
Anatoliy Aleksandrov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
19 minutes
Production year
1969
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Devochka i slon, A Girl and an Elephant, Девочка и слон, Дівчинка та слон
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Cartoon rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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