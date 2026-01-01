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Poster of The girl and the elephant
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The girl and the elephant
7.2

The girl and the elephant

, 1969
The girl and the elephant
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of The girl and the elephant
7.2
Director Leonid Amalrik
Writer Aleksandr Kuprin, Zhanna Vitenzon
Composer Anatoliy Aleksandrov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1969
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Devochka i slon, A Girl and an Elephant, Девочка и слон, Дівчинка та слон

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
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