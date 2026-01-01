Menu
1 poster
18+
Sport
Drama
Family
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
1969
World premiere
2 December 1969
Release date
2 December 1969
Russia
12+
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Trener, Тренер
Director
Yakov Bazelyan
Cast
Valeri Ryzhakov
Dmitry Sosnovskiy
Andrey Kharybin
Aleksey Chernov
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
