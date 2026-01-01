Menu
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 2 December 1969
Release date
2 December 1969 Russia 12+
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Trener, Тренер
Director
Yakov Bazelyan
Cast
Valeri Ryzhakov
Valeri Ryzhakov
Dmitry Sosnovskiy
Andrey Kharybin
Andrey Kharybin
Aleksey Chernov
Aleksey Chernov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Trainer
Moy pervyy drug 6.3
Moy pervyy drug (1979)
Ways and Destinies 6.2
Ways and Destinies (1955)
O chyom ne uznayut tribuny 6.2
O chyom ne uznayut tribuny (1975)
Sadis ryadom, Mishka! 6.4
Sadis ryadom, Mishka! (1977)
Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov 7.3
Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov (1968)
Alyosha's Hunt 5.8
Alyosha's Hunt (1965)
Бэла: Герой нашего времени 7.1
Бэла: Герой нашего времени (1965)
Andriesh 6.4
Andriesh (1954)
Potryasayushchiy Berendeev 6.4
Potryasayushchiy Berendeev (1976)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
