ProductionThe Mirisch Corporation, Seven Arts Productions, Miral Productions
Also known as
By Love Possessed, Par l'amour possédé, Poseídos por el amor, A Posse do Amor, Besat af kærlighed, Besatt av kärlek, Besatt av kjærlighet, Brotes de pasión, Ki nem mondott szeretet, O Amor Tudo Vence, Onteerd, Ossessione amorosa, Por amor, Posedaţi de dragoste, Rakkauden pauloissa, Und die Nacht wird schweigen, Zo monaha gia ton erota, Охваченные любовью
Film rating
5.4
Rate10 votes
5.4IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Quotes
Marjorie PenroseYou made me feel like I was an animal... before I knew I *was* one.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.