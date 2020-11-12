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Poster of By Love Possessed
5.4
Kinoafisha Films By Love Possessed
5.4

By Love Possessed

, 1961
By Love Possessed
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of By Love Possessed
5.4

Synopsis

Neurotic woman engages in an affair with the law partner of her impotent husband.

Cast

Lana Turner
Marjorie Penrose
Efrem Zimbalist Jr.
Arthur Winner
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
Julius Penrose
George Hamilton
George Hamilton
Warren Winner
Susan Kohner
Helen Detweiler
Thomas Mitchell
Thomas Mitchell
Noah Tuttle
Everett Sloane
Everett Sloane
Dr. Reggie Shaw
Yvonne Craig
Veronica Kovacs
Gilbert Green
Mr. Woolf
Frank Maxwell
Jerry Brophy
Director John Sturges
Writer Charles Schnee, James Gould Cozzens
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 19 July 1961
Release date
19 July 1961 USA
Budget $2,500,000
Production The Mirisch Corporation, Seven Arts Productions, Miral Productions
Also known as
By Love Possessed, Par l'amour possédé, Poseídos por el amor, A Posse do Amor, Besat af kærlighed, Besatt av kärlek, Besatt av kjærlighet, Brotes de pasión, Ki nem mondott szeretet, O Amor Tudo Vence, Onteerd, Ossessione amorosa, Por amor, Posedaţi de dragoste, Rakkauden pauloissa, Und die Nacht wird schweigen, Zo monaha gia ton erota, Охваченные любовью

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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