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Poster of La loi du survivant
5.9
Kinoafisha Films La loi du survivant
5.9

La loi du survivant

, 1967
La loi du survivant
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of La loi du survivant
5.9

Cast

Michel Constantin
Stan
Alexandra Stewart
Hèléne
Roger Blin
Pao
Edwine Moatti
Maria, la soeur de Pao
Albert Dagnant
Galinetti
Jean Franval
Le jardinier
Frédéric Lambre
Un frère de Pao
Daniel Moosmann
Un frère de Pao
Christian Barber
Director José Giovanni
Writer José Giovanni
Composer François de Roubaix
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 19 April 1967
Release date
19 April 1967 France
Production Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie (SNC), Stéphan Films
Also known as
La loi du survivant, Hyvästi, kaunokaiseni, La donna per una notte, La ley del superviviente, Law of Survival, Obračun na obali, Rache ist nicht nur ein Wort, Закон выжившего, 生き残った者の掟, Den overlevendes lov, 生き残ったものの掟

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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