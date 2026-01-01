First Sgt. Mike Merry He should get out of this, after all, he's an educated man who'd look forward to better things. I mean he's not at all like Chip and I, you know, we're used to constant fighting and hardships. And it's beginning to tell a little bit on old Larry, don't you think so?

Amelia Parent Oh Mike, I'm so glad to hear you say that, and you're so right. Isn't he, Larry?

[Larry looks at Amelia silently]

Amelia Parent Well dear, isn't he?

First Sgt. Mike Merry He's probably thinking about the cozy little home you're going to have: fireplace, maybe a little kitty cat on the rug.

Sgt. Chip Deal Slippers.

[Larry crosses his arms]

First Sgt. Mike Merry And a smoking jacket. Peace and solid comfort, right?

Sgt. Chip Deal Mortgage.

First Sgt. Mike Merry Oh, don't pay him any mind, he's just jesting.