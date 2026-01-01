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Poster of Sergeants 3
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Sergeants 3
5.9

Sergeants 3

, 1962
Sergeants 3
USA / Western, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Sergeants 3
5.9

Synopsis

In this retelling of Gunga Din (1939) transplanted to the 1870's American West, three cavalry officers and a bugler work together to thwart a Native American chief intent on uniting local tribes against the white man.

Cast

Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
First Sgt. Mike Merry
Dean Martin
Dean Martin
Sgt. Chip Deal
Sammy Davis Jr.
Sammy Davis Jr.
Jonah Williams
Peter Lawford
Sgt. Larry Barrett
Joey Bishop
Sgt.-Maj. Roger Boswell
Henry Silva
Mountain Hawk
Ruta Lee
Amelia Parent
Buddy Lester
Willie Sharpknife
Phillip Crosby
Cpl. Ellis
Dennis Crosby
Pvt. Page
Director John Sturges
Writer W.R. Burnett
Composer Billy May
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 10 February 1962
Release date
10 February 1962 USA
Production Essex Productions, Meadway-Claude Productions Company (I) (II)
Also known as
Sergeants 3, Los tres sargentos, 3 Kahraman Çavuş, 3 mot alla, 3 narednika, Badlands, Die siegreichen Drei, Kolme kersanttia, Les 3 sergents, Los 3 sargentos, Oi 3 lohiai, Os 3 Sargentos, Os Três Sargentos, Seržantai 3, Tre contro tutti, Tre mot alle, Tre sergenter, Trei sergenti, Tres sargentos, Οι 3 λοχίες, Οι τρεις λοχίαι, Три сержанта, Тримата сержанти, 荒野の3軍曹

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack Sergeants 3

Quotes

First Sgt. Mike Merry He should get out of this, after all, he's an educated man who'd look forward to better things. I mean he's not at all like Chip and I, you know, we're used to constant fighting and hardships. And it's beginning to tell a little bit on old Larry, don't you think so?
Amelia Parent Oh Mike, I'm so glad to hear you say that, and you're so right. Isn't he, Larry?
[Larry looks at Amelia silently]
Amelia Parent Well dear, isn't he?
First Sgt. Mike Merry He's probably thinking about the cozy little home you're going to have: fireplace, maybe a little kitty cat on the rug.
Sgt. Chip Deal Slippers.
[Larry crosses his arms]
First Sgt. Mike Merry And a smoking jacket. Peace and solid comfort, right?
Sgt. Chip Deal Mortgage.
First Sgt. Mike Merry Oh, don't pay him any mind, he's just jesting.
Amelia Parent You know Larry, it's a wonderful thing, having understanding friends like this.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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