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Poster of It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
7.5
Kinoafisha Films It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
7.5

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

, 1963
It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
7.5

Cast

Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Capt. T. G. Culpeper
Milton Berle
Milton Berle
J. Russell Finch
Edie Adams
Sid Caesar
Melville Crump
Ethel Merman
Mrs. Marcus
Jonathan Winters
Lennie Pike
Mickey Rooney
Ding Bell
Terry-Thomas
J. Algernon Hawthorne
Phil Silvers
Otto Meyer
Joe E. Brown
Buddy Hackett
Benjy Benjamin
Dick Shawn
Sylvester Marcus
Director Stanley Kramer
Writer William Rose, Tania Rose
Composer Ernest Gold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 42 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 7 November 1963
Release date
3 December 1964 Australia
19 December 1963 Austria
1 January 1965 Brazil
7 November 1963 Canada 14A
8 January 1964 France
19 December 1963 Germany
2 December 1963 Great Britain
23 January 1964 Hong Kong
1 January 1978 Hungary KN
28 May 1965 Ireland
28 December 1963 Japan
3 March 1966 Mexico
10 May 1965 Portugal
7 November 1963 Romania 15
7 November 1963 Sweden 15
7 November 1963 USA
24 January 1966 USSR
MPAA G
Budget $9,400,000
Worldwide Gross $46,333,064
Production Casey Productions
Also known as
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, Eine total, total verrückte Welt, El mundo está loco, loco, loco, El mundo está loco, loco, loco, loco, It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World, Das Ding, Un monde fou, fou, fou, fou, Это безумный, безумный, безумный, безумный мир, 't Is 'n gekke, rare, dolle, dwaze wereld, Bolond, bolond világ, Çılgın dünya, Deu a Louca no Mundo, Donya-ye Divaneh Divaneh Divaneh, Einai enas trellos... trellos... trellos kosmos, El mundo está loco loco loco loco, En ding ding ding ding värld, En ding, ding, ding, ding värld, For en gal, gal, gal, gal verden, Hopla, vi lever!, Ludi, ludi svet, Mieletön, mieletön maailma, O lume nebuna, nebuna, nebuna, O Mundo Maluco, Okashina okashina okashina sekai, One Damn Thing After Another, Questo pazzo, pazzo, pazzo, pazzo mondo, Something a Little Less Serious, Svijet je poludio, Szalony, szalony, szalony jest ten świat, Tas beprotiškas, beprotiškas, beprotiškas pasaulis, Ten szalony, szalony świat, Thế Giới Điên Cuồng, To je ale bláznivý svet, To je ale bláznivý svět, Vår helgalna värld, Είναι ένας τρελός... τρελός... τρελός κόσμος, Този луд, луд, луд, луд свят, Цей шалений, шалений, шалений, шалений світ, おかしな、おかしな、おかしな世界, 瘋狂世界, To je ale bláznivý svét, Bolond, bolond, bolond világ, Это безумный, безумный, безумный мир, Das Ding - Eine total verrückte Welt, Це божевільний, божевільний, божевільний, божевільний світ

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

J. Algernon Hawthorne I must say, if I had the grievous misfortune to be a citizen of this benighted country, I should be the most hesitant at offering any criticism whatever of any other.
J. Russell Finch Wait a minute, are you knocking this country? Are you saying something against America?
J. Algernon Hawthorne Against it? I should be positively astounded to hear of anything that could be said FOR it. Why, the whole bloody place is the most unspeakable matriarchy in the whole history of civilization! Look at yourself, and the way your wife and her strumpet of a mother push you through the hoop! As far as I can see, American men have been totally emasculated. They're like slaves! They die like flies from coronary thrombosis, while their women sit under hairdryers, eating chocolates and arranging for every second Tuesday to be some sort of Mother's Day! And this positively infantile preoccupation with bosoms. In all my time in this wretched, godforsaken country, the one thing that has appalled me most of all is this preposterous preoccupation with bosoms. Don't you realize they have become the dominant theme in American culture: in literature, advertising and all fields of entertainment and everything. I'll wager you anything you like: if American women stopped wearing brassieres, your whole national economy would collapse overnight.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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