Espionage passions
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Country
USSR
Runtime
20 minutes
Production year
1967
World premiere
1 January 1967
Release date
1 January 1967
Russia
12+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Shpionskie strasti, Шпионские страсти, Passion of Spies
Director
Efim Gamburg
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
