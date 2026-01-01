Menu
Espionage passions

Espionage passions 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 1 January 1967
Release date
1 January 1967 Russia 12+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Shpionskie strasti, Шпионские страсти, Passion of Spies
Director
Efim Gamburg
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
