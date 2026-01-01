Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Alyoshiny skazki
5.8
Alyoshiny skazki
, 1964
Alyoshiny skazki
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Cast
Pavlik Babaevskiy
Alyosha
Director
Roman Kachanov
Writer
Gennadiy Tsyferov
Composer
Andrey Babaev
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
11 minutes
Production year
1964
World premiere
1 May 1964
Release date
1 May 1964
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Alyoshiny skazki, Alexei's Tales, Алёшины сказки
More
Cartoon rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Alyoshiny skazki
Soperniki
Short, Animation
1968, USSR
6.0
Cheburashka idyot v shkolu
Animation
1983, USSR
7.0
Volshebnoe lekarstvo
Animation
1982, USSR
6.0
Metamorfoza
Animation
1978, USSR
6.0
Shapoklyak
Animation
1974, USSR
7.0
Mama
Animation
1972, USSR
6.0
Cheburashka
Animation
1972, USSR
7.0
Pismo
Animation
1970, USSR
6.0
Plastilinovyy ezhik
Animation
1969, USSR
6.0
Lyagushonok ishchet papu
Animation
1965, USSR
6.0
Portret
Animation
1965, USSR
6.0
Kak kotyonku postroili dom
Animation
1963, USSR
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree