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Poster of Alyoshiny skazki
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Alyoshiny skazki
5.8

Alyoshiny skazki

, 1964
Alyoshiny skazki
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Alyoshiny skazki
5.8

Cast

Pavlik Babaevskiy
Alyosha
Director Roman Kachanov
Writer Gennadiy Tsyferov
Composer Andrey Babaev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 1 May 1964
Release date
1 May 1964 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Alyoshiny skazki, Alexei's Tales, Алёшины сказки

Cartoon rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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