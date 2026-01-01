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Poster of The Girl and the Bugler
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Girl and the Bugler
7.2

The Girl and the Bugler

, 1965
Zvonyat, otkroyte dver
USSR / Family, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Girl and the Bugler
7.2

Cast

Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Pavel Kolpakov
Elena Proklova
Elena Proklova
Tanya Nechayeva
Vladimir Belokurov
Sergey Korkin
Viktor Kosykh
Viktor Kosykh
Genka Dresvyannikov
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Petya Kryuchkov
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Arina Aleynikova
Uchitelnitsa ruskogo yazika
Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Vladimir Balon
Valentina Vladimirova
Valentina Vladimirova
Garderobshchitsa v teatre
Aleksandra Denisova
Mikhail Metyolkin
Mikhail Metyolkin
Director Alexander Mitta
Writer Aleksandr Volodin
Composer Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 6 June 1965
Release date
6 June 1965 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zvonyat, otkroyte dver, Csengetnek, nyiss ajtót!, Dzwonią, otwórzcie drzwi!, Someone Is Ringing, Open the Door, The Girl and the Bugler, Звонят, откройте дверь

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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