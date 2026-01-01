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7.2
Kinoafisha
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The Girl and the Bugler
7.2
The Girl and the Bugler
, 1965
Zvonyat, otkroyte dver
USSR / Family, Adventure / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Awards
7.2
Cast
Rolan Bykov
Pavel Kolpakov
Elena Proklova
Tanya Nechayeva
Vladimir Belokurov
Sergey Korkin
Viktor Kosykh
Genka Dresvyannikov
Sergey Nikonenko
Petya Kryuchkov
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Arina Aleynikova
Uchitelnitsa ruskogo yazika
Iya Savvina
Vladimir Balon
Valentina Vladimirova
Garderobshchitsa v teatre
Aleksandra Denisova
Mikhail Metyolkin
Director
Alexander Mitta
Writer
Aleksandr Volodin
Composer
Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
1965
World premiere
6 June 1965
Release date
6 June 1965
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Zvonyat, otkroyte dver, Csengetnek, nyiss ajtót!, Dzwonią, otwórzcie drzwi!, Someone Is Ringing, Open the Door, The Girl and the Bugler, Звонят, откройте дверь
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
Stills
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