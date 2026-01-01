Menu
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 31 December 1966
Release date
31 December 1966 USSR
Also known as
A teper sudi..., А теперь суди, А теперь суди...
Director
Vladimir Dovgan
Cast
Pyotr Glebov
Irina Vavilova
Georgi Zhzhyonov
Georgi Zhzhyonov
Gennady Yukhtin
Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
