About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Judge now...
Judge now...
Judge now...
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1967
World premiere
31 December 1966
Release date
31 December 1966
USSR
Also known as
A teper sudi..., А теперь суди, А теперь суди...
Director
Vladimir Dovgan
Cast
Pyotr Glebov
Irina Vavilova
Georgi Zhzhyonov
Gennady Yukhtin
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.3
Rate
14
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
