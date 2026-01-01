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Poster of My, dvoe muzhchin
7.6
Kinoafisha Films My, dvoe muzhchin
7.6

My, dvoe muzhchin

, 1962
My, dvoe muzhchin
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of My, dvoe muzhchin
7.6

Cast

Vasily Shukshin
Vasily Shukshin
Mikhail Gorlov
Valeriy Korol
Yurka
Dzhemma Osmolovskaya
Woman In Labour
Borys Saburov
Farm Chairman
A. Salamatina
Valentin Grudinin
Mikhail's Drinking Companion
Vera Predayevich
Yurka's Mom
Yury Kireyev
Guy From Beerhouse
Vladimir Dalsky
Clothier
Mariya Kapnist
Mariya Kapnist
Passenger
Anatoliy Trofimenko
Boy In A Helmet
Director Yuriy Lysenko
Writer Anatoliy Kuznetsov
Composer Yevgeni Zubtsov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 3 December 1962
Release date
3 December 1962 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
My, dvoe muzhchin, Mi ketten, férfiak, My, mężczyźni, Ми, двоє мужчин, Мы, двое мужчин, Nous, deux hommes

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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