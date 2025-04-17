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Poster of Merveilleuse Angélique
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Merveilleuse Angélique
6.6

Merveilleuse Angélique

, 1965
Merveilleuse Angélique
France, Italy, Germany / Romantic, History, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Merveilleuse Angélique
6.6

Synopsis

In the second of the Angélique series, the heroine joins a group of bandits, rescues her children, becomes a successful businesswoman, and once again becomes entangled in politics and matters of the heart.

Cast

Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Angélique de Peyrac
Claude Giraud
Philippe de Plessis-Bellières
Jean Rochefort
Jean Rochefort
Desgrez
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Claude le Petit, dit Le poète croté
Giuliano Gemma
Nicolas
Claire Maurier
Ninon de Lenclos
Ernst Schröder
Le capitaine du Châtelet
Charles Regnier
Conan Becker
Jacques Toja
Louis XIV
François Maistre
Prince de Condé
Director Bernard Borderie
Writer Daniel Boulanger, Anne Golon, Serge Golon, Claude Brulé, Bernard Borderie
Composer Michel Magne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1965
Online premiere 17 April 2025
World premiere 1 January 1965
Release date
7 July 1965 France
29 July 1965 Germany
18 October 1965 Sweden 15
1 January 1965 USA
Production Compagnie Industrielle et Commerciale Cinématographique (CICC), Films Borderie, Fono Roma
Also known as
Merveilleuse Angélique, Angelique: The Road to Versailles, Báječná Angelika, Maravillosa Angélica, A csodálatos Angélique, Angelika - Enkelten markiisitar, Angeliki, i adamasti, Angelique 2, Angelique à Conquista da Corte, Angelique II - Vägen till Versialles, Angélique Vol.2: The Road to Versailles, Angélique, 2. Teil, Angéliques hævn, Anjelik Saray Yosması, Anjeriku 2/Verusaiyu e no michi, Bajecná Angelika, Cudesna Angelique, Den fantastiske Angelique, Kiều Nữ Angélique, La meravigliosa Angelica, Maravilhosa Angélica, Minunata Angelica, Nuostabioji Anželika, Piękna Angelika, Αγγελική, η αδάμαστη, Η Αγγελική στην αυλή των θαυμάτων, Анжелика в гневе, Великолепната Анжелик, Великолепная Анжелика, Прекрасна Анжеліка, Angélique Merveilleuse, 百劫红颜·安琦丽珂2：通向凡尔赛之路, 百劫红颜 安琦丽珂2：通向凡尔赛之路, Angelique 2 Merveilleuse Angelique

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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