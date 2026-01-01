Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Velká cesta
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Velká cesta
6.9

Velká cesta

, 1962
Bolshaya doroga
USSR, Czechoslovakia / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Velká cesta
6.9

Cast

Josef Abrhám
Jaroslav Hasek
Inna Gulaya
Inna Gulaya
Shura, Alexandra Grigorievna Lvovova
Jaroslav Marvan
generál Václav
Yuriy Yakovlev
Yuriy Yakovlev
Polivanov
Alexandr Koutepov
Yakov Sverdlov
Rudolf Hrušínský
Josef Straslipka
Frantisek Filipovský
Kapitán
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Velitel brigády
Oleg Borisov
Oleg Borisov
Mityka
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Starosta
Director Yuriy Ozerov
Writer Jaroslav Hasek, Giorgi Mdivani
Composer Karen Khachaturian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 27 April 1963
Release date
18 October 1963 Czechoslovakia
27 April 1963 USSR
Production Filmové studio Barrandov, Mosfilm
Also known as
Bolshaya doroga, Большая дорога, A prágai tréfacsináló, Haszek i jego Szwejk, La grand route, La grande route, Le grand chemin, The Great Road, Velká cesta, Yllätysten tie, Bol'šaja doroga, Велика дорога

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Velká cesta

Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow
Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow Drama, War
1970, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy
7.0
When the Trees Were Tall
When the Trees Were Tall Drama
1961, USSR
7.0
The Seagull
The Seagull Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
The Idiot
The Idiot Drama
1958, USSR
7.0
Bitva za Moskvu
Bitva za Moskvu War, Drama
1985, USSR / East Germany / Czechoslovakia / Viet Nam
7.0
A Long Happy Life
A Long Happy Life Drama
1966, USSR
6.0
Smugglers of Death
Smugglers of Death Drama
1959, Czechoslovakia
6.0
Liberation: The Fire Bulge
Liberation: The Fire Bulge History, War, Drama
1969, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy
7.0
Liberation: The Last Assault
Liberation: The Last Assault Drama, War
1971, USSR / Poland / East Germany / Italy
7.0
Liberation: Breakthrough
Liberation: Breakthrough War, Drama
1968, USSR / East Germany / Yugoslavia
7.0
Friends and Years
Friends and Years Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
Anna Karenina
Anna Karenina Drama
1967, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more