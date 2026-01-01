Similar films for Velká cesta
Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow Drama, War
1970, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy
7.0
When the Trees Were Tall Drama
1961, USSR
7.0
The Seagull Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
The Idiot Drama
1958, USSR
7.0
Bitva za Moskvu War, Drama
1985, USSR / East Germany / Czechoslovakia / Viet Nam
7.0
A Long Happy Life Drama
1966, USSR
6.0
Smugglers of Death Drama
1959, Czechoslovakia
6.0
Liberation: The Fire Bulge History, War, Drama
1969, USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy
7.0
Liberation: The Last Assault Drama, War
1971, USSR / Poland / East Germany / Italy
7.0
Liberation: Breakthrough War, Drama
1968, USSR / East Germany / Yugoslavia
7.0
Friends and Years Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
Anna Karenina Drama
1967, USSR
7.0