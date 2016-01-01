All authority has been given to me in heaven and earth. Go, therefore. And make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and the Holy Ghost, teaching them to observe everything I have commanded you. And behold. I am with you always even unto the end of the world.

Christ All authority has been given to me in heaven and earth. Go, therefore. And make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and the Holy Ghost, teaching them to observe everything I have commanded you. And behold. I am with you always even unto the end of the world.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.