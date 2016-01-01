ProductionArco Film, Lux Compagnie Cinématographique de France
Also known as
Il vangelo secondo Matteo, The Gospel According to St. Matthew, El Evangelio según Mateo, El Evangelio según san Mateo, Matteusevangeliet, Das 1. Evangelium - Matthäus, Matthæusevangeliet, O Evangelho Segundo São Mateus, Aziz Matyas'a Göre İncil, Evangelija pagal Matą, Evangelium nach Matthäus, Evanghelia după Matei, Ewangelia według świętego Mateusza, Kiseki no Oka, L'evangeli segons sant Mateu, L'Évangile selon saint Matthieu, Máté evangéliuma, Matteuksen evankeliumi, Matteus evangelium, Menschenfischer, The Gospel According to Matthew, Το κατά Ματθαίον Ευαγγέλιο, Евангелие от Матфея, Евангелие по Матея, Євангеліє від Матвія, Јеванђеље по Матеју, 奇跡の丘, 馬太福音, 马太福音, To kata Matthaion evangelion, To evangelion kata Matthaion, Das erste Evangelium Matthäus, Evanghelia dupa Matei
Film rating
7.7
Rate11 votes
7.6IMDb
Quotes
[last lines]
ChristAll authority has been given to me in heaven and earth. Go, therefore. And make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and the Holy Ghost, teaching them to observe everything I have commanded you. And behold. I am with you always even unto the end of the world.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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