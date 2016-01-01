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Poster of The Gospel According to St. Matthew
7.7
Kinoafisha Films The Gospel According to St. Matthew
7.7

The Gospel According to St. Matthew

, 1964
Vangelo secondo Matteo, Il
Italy, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Gospel According to St. Matthew
7.7

Cast

Enrique Irazoqui
Cristo
Margherita Caruso
Maria (giovane)
Susanna Pasolini
Maria (vecchia)
Marcello Morante
Giuseppe
Mario Socrate
Giovanni Battista
Settimio Di Porto
Pietro
Alfonso Gatto
Andrea
Luigi Barbini
Giacomo
Giacomo Morante
Giovanni
Giorgio Agamben
Filippo
Director Pier Paolo Pasolini
Writer Pier Paolo Pasolini
Composer Luis Bacalov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 1964
Online premiere 1 January 2016
World premiere 4 September 1964
Release date
3 March 1965 Finland K-16
3 March 1965 France
9 April 1965 Germany
16 September 1965 Netherlands
3 March 1965 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $16,572
Production Arco Film, Lux Compagnie Cinématographique de France
Also known as
Il vangelo secondo Matteo, The Gospel According to St. Matthew, El Evangelio según Mateo, El Evangelio según san Mateo, Matteusevangeliet, Das 1. Evangelium - Matthäus, Matthæusevangeliet, O Evangelho Segundo São Mateus, Aziz Matyas'a Göre İncil, Evangelija pagal Matą, Evangelium nach Matthäus, Evanghelia după Matei, Ewangelia według świętego Mateusza, Kiseki no Oka, L'evangeli segons sant Mateu, L'Évangile selon saint Matthieu, Máté evangéliuma, Matteuksen evankeliumi, Matteus evangelium, Menschenfischer, The Gospel According to Matthew, Το κατά Ματθαίον Ευαγγέλιο, Евангелие от Матфея, Евангелие по Матея, Євангеліє від Матвія, Јеванђеље по Матеју, 奇跡の丘, 馬太福音, 马太福音, To kata Matthaion evangelion, To evangelion kata Matthaion, Das erste Evangelium Matthäus, Evanghelia dupa Matei

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
Christ All authority has been given to me in heaven and earth. Go, therefore. And make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and the Holy Ghost, teaching them to observe everything I have commanded you. And behold. I am with you always even unto the end of the world.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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