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Poster of The Thirteen Chairs
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Thirteen Chairs
5.9

The Thirteen Chairs

, 1969
12 + 1
Italy, France / Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Thirteen Chairs
5.9

Cast

Mylène Demongeot
Mylène Demongeot
Judy
Fiona Lewis
Orson Welles
Orson Welles
Maurice Markau
Vittorio De Sica
Vittorio De Sica
Carlo De Seta - The Commendatore
Vittorio Gassman
Mario Beretti
Ottavia Piccolo
Grégoire Aslan
Psychiatrist
Terry-Thomas
Albert
Sharon Tate
Sharon Tate
Pat
John Steiner
Stanley Duncan
Tim Brooke-Taylor
Jackie
William Rushton
Lionel Bennett
Director Nicolas Gessner, Luciano Lucignani
Writer Marc Behm, Denis Norden, Nicolas Gessner, Ilya Ilf
Composer Carlo Rustichelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 7 October 1969
Release date
7 October 1969 Italy
1 May 1970 USA
13 October 1969 USSR
MPAA R
Production Compagnia Generale Finanziaria Cinematografica, Comptoir Français de Productions Cinématographiques (CFPC), Girouxfilms
Also known as
12 + 1, Zwölf plus eins, Один из тринадцати, ¿Cuál de las trece?, 12+1, Douze et un, Doze Mais Uma, Eram 13... mas Faltava Uma, Frío... tibio... caliente, Jedna od trinaest, Kolmastoista tuoli, Onüçüncü sandalye, Opgestaan plaatsvergaan, The 13 Chairs, Tolv plus en, Tretten stoler, Trettonde stolen, Twelve Plus One, Una su 13, Una su tredici, Zwölf plus eins - Jagd auf das Erbe, Δώδεκα συν ένα, ¿Cuál de las trece?, The Thirteen Chairs, 13 Chairs

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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