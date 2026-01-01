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Poster of Love on a Pillow
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Love on a Pillow
5.5

Love on a Pillow

, 1962
Le repos du guerrier
France, Italy / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Love on a Pillow
5.5

Synopsis

A young girl rescues a man from a suicide attempt. He turns out to be a sociopath, who begins to take over her life, abusing her both verbally and emotionally, yet she can't seem to tear herself away from him.

Cast

Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Geneviève Le Theil
Robert Hossein
Robert Hossein
Renaud Sarti
Jean-Marc Bory
Pierre Leroy
Michel Serrault
Maître Varange
Jacqueline Porel
Madame Le Theil - la mère de Geneviève
Jean-Marc Tennberg
Coco
Robert Dalban
Le brigadier
Ursula Kubler
L'infirmière
Christian Melsen
L'inspecteur de police
Macha Méril
Macha Méril
Raphaële
Director Roger Vadim
Writer Roger Vadim, Christiane Rochefort, Claude Choublier
Composer Michel Magne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 5 September 1962
Release date
5 September 1962 France
27 September 1992 Germany
16 December 1963 USA
Production Francos Films, Incei Film
Also known as
Le repos du guerrier, El reposo del guerrero, Das Ruhekissen, Love on a Pillow, O Repouso do Guerreiro, Det, man kalder at elske, El descanso del guerrero, I anapafsi tou polemisti, Il riposo del guerriero, Karotāja atelpa, Krigerens hvile, Odpoczynek wojownika, Rum 6, Sensiz yaşayamam, Sotilaan lepo, The Warrior's Rest, Warrior's Rest, Η ανάπαυση του πολεμιστή, Отдых воина, 戦士の休息

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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