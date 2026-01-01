A young girl rescues a man from a suicide attempt. He turns out to be a sociopath, who begins to take over her life, abusing her both verbally and emotionally, yet she can't seem to tear herself away from him.
Le repos du guerrier, El reposo del guerrero, Das Ruhekissen, Love on a Pillow, O Repouso do Guerreiro, Det, man kalder at elske, El descanso del guerrero, I anapafsi tou polemisti, Il riposo del guerriero, Karotāja atelpa, Krigerens hvile, Odpoczynek wojownika, Rum 6, Sensiz yaşayamam, Sotilaan lepo, The Warrior's Rest, Warrior's Rest, Η ανάπαυση του πολεμιστή, Отдых воина, 戦士の休息
Film rating
5.5
Rate10 votes
5.5IMDb
Quotes
Renaud SartiOur lives on this earth are pointless.
Geneviève Le TheilSpeak for yourself.
Renaud SartiI am.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.