Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Difficult Life
8.1
Kinoafisha Films A Difficult Life
8.1

A Difficult Life

, 1961
Una vita difficile
Italy / Comedy, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of A Difficult Life
8.1

Cast

Alberto Sordi
Alberto Sordi
Silvio Magnozzi
Lea Massari
Lea Massari
Elena Pavinato
Franco Fabrizi
Franco Simonini
Claudio Gora
Commendatore Bracci
Lina Volonghi
Amalia Pavinato - madre di Elena
Antonio Centa
Carlo - l'amico di Elena
Mino Doro
Gino 'Ragana' - proprietario del night club
Daniele Vargas
Marchese Capperoni
Loredana Nusciak
Giovanna - amica di Elena
Borante Domizlaff
Il soldato tedesco ucciso da Elena
Director Dino Risi
Writer Rodolfo Sonego
Composer Carlo Savina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 19 December 1961
Release date
22 June 2021 France
19 December 1961 Italy
28 July 1962 Switzerland 0
10 June 1963 USSR
Worldwide Gross $71,630
Production Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica
Also known as
Una vita difficile, A Difficult Life, Uma Vida Difícil, Una vida difícil, Une vie difficile, Трудная жизнь, A siker ára, Das Leben ist schwer, Det svære liv, Egy nehéz élet, Paliozoi paliokosme, Viață dificilă, Życie nie jest łatwe, Παλιοζωή, Журналист из Рима, Тежак живот, Труден живот, 困難な人生, 艰辛的生活

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for A Difficult Life

Dear Father
Dear Father Drama
1979, France / Italy / Canada
6.0
March on Rome Comedy
1963, France / Italy
7.0
The Scientific Cardplayer
The Scientific Cardplayer Drama, Comedy
1972, Italy
7.0
The Birds, the Bees and the Italians
The Birds, the Bees and the Italians Comedy
1966, France / Italy
7.0
Everybody Go Home
Everybody Go Home Drama, War
1960, Italy / France
7.0
The Bachelor
The Bachelor Comedy
1956, Italy / Spain
6.0
Un fil а la patte
Un fil а la patte Comedy
2005, France
5.0
Il gatto
Il gatto Comedy
1977, Italy
6.0
Roaring Years
Roaring Years Comedy
1962, Italy
7.0
The Charterhouse of Parma
The Charterhouse of Parma Drama, Romantic
1948, France / Italy
6.0
Primo amore
Primo amore Comedy, Drama
1978, Italy
6.0
Scent of a Woman
Scent of a Woman Drama, Comedy
1974, Italy
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more