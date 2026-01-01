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Poster of The Plea
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Plea
7.6

The Plea

, 1967
Vedreba
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Plea
7.6

Cast

Spartak Bagashvili
Gvtisia
Rusudan Kiknadze
Woman
Otar Megvinetukhutsesi
Jokola
Ramaz Chkhikvadze
Matsili
Zurab Kapianidze
Zviadauri
Nana Kavtaradze
Agaza
Irakli Uchaneishvili
Musa
Tengiz Archvadze
Aluda
Geidar Palavandishvili
Mutsali
Director Tengiz Abuladze
Writer Tengiz Abuladze, Rezo Kveselava, Anzor Salukvadze, Vaja-Pshavela
Composer Nodar Gabunia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 24 December 1967
Release date
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
5 September 1968 USSR
Production Georgian-Film
Also known as
Vedreba, Мольба, A Prece, Błaganie, Bönen, Das Gebet, Het gebed, Ikesia, Kérelem, Könyörgés, La supplica, Molba, Prosba, Rukous, The Entreaty, The Plea, 祈り, El ruego, Blaganie

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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