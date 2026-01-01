Menu
Poster of Burn!
Рейтинги
IMDb Rating: 7.1
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Burn!

Burn!

Burn! / Queimada 18+
Country France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1969
World premiere 21 December 1969
Release date
27 January 1971 France
29 March 1970 Germany
19 November 1971 Ireland G
21 December 1969 Italy
23 January 1971 Japan
21 October 1970 USA
MPAA R
Production Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA), Les Productions Artistes Associés
Also known as
Queimada, Burn!, Кеймада, Quemada, Battle in the Antilles, Brenn Queimada, Burnt, İsyan, Kanlı Ada, Kemada no tatakai, Kvemada: Ostrvo u plamenu, La quemada, Ostrov v ohni, Prețul Libertății, Queimada - Insel des Schreckens, Queimada - otok u plamenu, Queimada mäss, The Mercenary, Tüz! - Queimada lázadói, ケマダの戦い
Director
Gillo Pontecorvo
Gillo Pontecorvo
Cast
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Norman Hill
Renato Salvatori
Similar films for Burn!
The Chase 7.1
The Chase (1966)
The Ugly American 6.6
The Ugly American (1963)
The Men 7.1
The Men (1950)
The Nightcomers 5.9
The Nightcomers (1971)
French Tech 6.6
French Tech (2020)
6.5
Monsieur Max (2006)
Sunshine 7.5
Sunshine (1999)
Free Money 5.0
Free Money (1998)
City of Joy 6.5
City of Joy (1992)
Christopher Columbus: The Discovery 4.5
Christopher Columbus: The Discovery (1992)
Charles et Lucie 7.0
Charles et Lucie (1979)
Somewhere Beyond Love 7.0
Somewhere Beyond Love (1974)

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
Sir William Walker Gentlemen, let me ask you a question. Now, my metaphor may seem a trifle impertinent, but I think it's very much to the point. Which do you prefer - or should I say, which do you find more convenient - a wife, or one of these mulatto girls? No, no, please don't misunderstand: I am talking strictly in terms of economics. What is the cost of the product? What is the product yield? The product, in this case, being love - uh, purely physical love, since sentiments obviously play no part in economics.
[general laughter]
Sir William Walker Quite. Now, a wife must be provided with a home, with food, with dresses, with medical attention, etc, etc. You're obliged to keep her a whole lifetime even when she's grown old and perhaps a trifle unproductive. And then, of course, if you have the bad luck to survive her, you have to pay for the funeral!
[general laughter]
Sir William Walker It's true, isn't it? Gentlemen, I know it's amusing, but those are the facts, aren't they? Now with a prostitute, on the other hand, it's quite a different matter, isn't it? You see, there's no need to lodge her or feed her, certainly no need to dress her or to bury her, thank God. She's yours only when you need her, you pay her only for that service, and you pay her by the hour! Which, gentlemen, is more important - and more convenient: a slave or a paid worker?
Listen to the
soundtrack Burn!
