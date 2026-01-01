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Poster of How the West Was Won
7.1
Kinoafisha Films How the West Was Won
7.1

How the West Was Won

, 1962
How the West Was Won
USA / Western / 18+
Poster of How the West Was Won
7.1

Synopsis

A family saga covering several decades of Westward expansion in the nineteenth century - including the Gold Rush, the Civil War, and the building of the railroads.

Cast

Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
Jethro Stuart
Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Cleve Van Valen
Carroll Baker
Eve Prescott
George Peppard
Zeb Rawlings
Karl Malden
Zebulon Prescott
Robert Preston
Roger Morgan
James Stewart
James Stewart
Linus Rawlings
John Wayne
John Wayne
Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman
Lee J. Cobb
Lee J. Cobb
Marshal Lou Ramsey
Carolyn Jones
Julie Rawlings
Director John Ford, Henry Hathaway, George Marshall, Richard Thorp
Writer James R. Webb
Composer Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 42 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 1 October 1962
Release date
17 May 1963 Austria 12
2 November 1962 Belgium 12
10 December 1962 Brazil L
1 October 1962 France
1 February 1963 Germany
2 November 1962 Great Britain
2 November 1962 Ireland
30 January 1963 Italy
24 November 1962 Japan G
3 June 1965 Portugal
12 August 1966 South Korea
2 November 1962 Sweden 15
20 February 1963 USA
MPAA G
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $76,729
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Cinerama Productions Corp.
Also known as
How the West Was Won, Das war der wilde Westen, La conquista del Oeste, A Conquista do Oeste, La conquête de l'Ouest, 西部開拓史, A vadnyugat hőskora, Ako bol dobytý Západ, Batının Zaferi, Chegone gharb taskhir shod, Cum a fost cucerit Vestul, De verovering van het Westen, Jak byl dobyt Divoký západ, Jak byl Dobyt Západ, Jak zdobyto Dziki Zachód, Kaifa gholeb algharb, Kako je osvojen divlji Zapad, La conquesta de l'Oest, La conquista del West, Näin valloitettiin Villi Länsi, Så erövrades Vilda Västern, Så erövras Vilda Västern, Så vanns vilda västern, Vi vandt vesten, Vi vant Vesten, Vi vant ville Vesten, Η κατάκτηση της Δύσης, Война на Диком Западе, Завладяването на Дивия запад, Як підкорили захід, 서부 개척사, 西部开拓史, The Great Western Story

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack How the West Was Won

Quotes

Narrator The west was won by its pioneers, settlers, adventurers is long gone now. Yet it is theirs forever, for they left tracks in history that will never be eroded by wind or rain - never plowed under by tractors, never buried in compost of events. Out of the hard simplicity of their lives, out of their vitality, of their hopes and sorrows grew legends of courage and pride to inspire their children and their children's children. From soil enriched by their blood, out of their fever to explore and be, came lakes where once there were burning deserts - came the goods of the earth; mine and wheat fields, orchards and great lumber mills. All the sinews of a growing country. Out of their rude settlements, their trading posts came cities to rank among the great ones of the world. All the heritage of a people free to dream, free to act, free to mold their own destiny.
[final narrative from the film "How The West Was Won"1962 - narrated by Spencer Tracy]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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