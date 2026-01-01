Menu
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 7.2
2 posters
The Sixth of July

The Sixth of July

The Sixth of July 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 14 October 1968
Release date
14 October 1968 Russia
14 October 1968 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Shestoe iyulya, A Intentona, Der 6. Juli, Heinäkuun 6., Július hatodika, Le six juillet, Revolt i Moskva, Six juillet, Stis 6 tou Iouli, Szósty lipca, The Sixth of July, Шестое июля
Director
Yuli Karasik
Cast
Yuriy Kayurov
Vladimir Tatosov
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Sixth of July
The Red Ghost 6.6
The Red Ghost (2020)
A Noisy Day 7.5
A Noisy Day (1960)
The Seagull 7.1
The Seagull (1970)
Wait for letters 6.1
Wait for letters (1960)
Going Inside a Storm 7.3
Going Inside a Storm (1965)
Chuzhoy ded 5.7
Chuzhoy ded (2017)
A Night at the Cordon 0.0
A Night at the Cordon (2001)
V Krymu ne vsegda leto 6.6
V Krymu ne vsegda leto (1987)
Govorit Moskva 6.3
Govorit Moskva (1985)
Doverie 4.5
Doverie (1975)
Zdravstvuyte, doktor! 6.3
Zdravstvuyte, doktor! (1974)
A Long Goodbye 7.4
A Long Goodbye (1971)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
