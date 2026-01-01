Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Рейтинги
6.8
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
The Sixth of July
The Sixth of July
The Sixth of July
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
History
Drama
War
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
14 October 1968
Release date
14 October 1968
Russia
14 October 1968
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Shestoe iyulya, A Intentona, Der 6. Juli, Heinäkuun 6., Július hatodika, Le six juillet, Revolt i Moskva, Six juillet, Stis 6 tou Iouli, Szósty lipca, The Sixth of July, Шестое июля
Director
Yuli Karasik
Cast
Yuriy Kayurov
Vladimir Tatosov
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Sixth of July
6.6
The Red Ghost
(2020)
7.5
A Noisy Day
(1960)
7.1
The Seagull
(1970)
6.1
Wait for letters
(1960)
7.3
Going Inside a Storm
(1965)
5.7
Chuzhoy ded
(2017)
0.0
A Night at the Cordon
(2001)
6.6
V Krymu ne vsegda leto
(1987)
6.3
Govorit Moskva
(1985)
4.5
Doverie
(1975)
6.3
Zdravstvuyte, doktor!
(1974)
7.4
A Long Goodbye
(1971)
Film rating
6.8
Rate
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree