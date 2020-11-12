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Poster of The Ugly American
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Ugly American
6.6

The Ugly American

, 1963
The Ugly American
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Ugly American
6.6

Cast

Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Ambassador Harrison Carter MacWhite
Eiji Okada
Deong
Sandra Church
Marion MacWhite
Pat Hingle
Homer Atkins
Arthur Hill
Grainger
Jocelyn Brando
Emma Atkins
Kukrit Pramoj
Prime Minister Kwen Sai
Judson Pratt
Joe Bing
Reiko Sato
Rachani, Deong's Wife
George Shibata
Munsang
Director George Englund
Writer William J. Lederer, Eugene Burdick, Stewart Stern
Composer Frank Skinner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1963
World premiere 2 April 1963
Release date
9 August 1963 Germany
2 April 1963 USA
Production Universal International Pictures (UI)
Also known as
The Ugly American, Der häßliche Amerikaner, El americano feo, Le Vilain Américain, A csúnya amerikai, Americanul urât, Den 'grimme' amerikaner, Missione in oriente - Il brutto americano, O kakos Amerikanos, Opstand in Sarkhan, Quando Irmãos se Defrontam, Spokojny Amerykanin, Su excelencia el embajador, Sua Excelência, o Embaixador, Uppdrag i östern, Vaarallinen amerikkalainen, Wstrętny Amerykanin, Гадкий американец, Грозният американец, 侵略, Der hässliche Amerikaner

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Ambassador Harrison Carter MacWhite I'd like to interrupt, eh, gentlemen, to point out that the only thing that is clear so far is that there's no clarity at all. So if you don't mind, we'll stop this squabbling and I'll present you with some facts. About three hours ago, there were several people trampled to death, a policeman was pistol-whipped until his face looked like raspberry jam, and the man who represents the person of the president of United States was almost killed, along with his wife, and other members of his party. Now I- I don't mind telling you that I was afraid out there this afternoon, but I didn't know what fear was until this meeting got started. You gentlemen have given me something to think about. Now, here's something for you. Confusion, ignorance, and indifference will cease as of this moment. Information about everything that happens in Sarkhan will kept up to date and that's seven days a week. That's seven days a week gentleman! And Sundays included, and I don't give a damn where you live! And the next time that there are six thousand people that begin a riot, or six people, without this embassy being aware of it, those responsible will be on the first plane out of here with my personal recommendation that they be dropped from the foreign service!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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