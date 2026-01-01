Menu
Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 1 January 1960
Release date
1 January 1960 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zolotoe pyoryshko, Золотое пёрышко, Golden Feather, Goldfederchen, Kuldne suleke, Peninha de Ouro
Director
Leonid Aristov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Golden Feather
The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin 7.5
The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin (1986)
O hroch, který se bál očkování 7.4
O hroch, který se bál očkování (1966)
Gribok-teremok 7.0
Gribok-teremok (1958)
Volk i semero kozlyat 6.9
Volk i semero kozlyat (1957)
Oranzhevoe gorlyshko 7.5
Oranzhevoe gorlyshko (1954)
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh 7.6
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh (1951)
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.8
Skazka o rybake i rybke (1950)
Zlaté uši 6.8
Zlaté uši (1958)
Zdravstvuyte, tetya lisa! 6.4
Zdravstvuyte, tetya lisa! (1974)
Afrikanskaya skazka 6.8
Afrikanskaya skazka (1963)
The brave little deer 7.7
The brave little deer (1957)
Zlatovlaska 6.5
Zlatovlaska (1978)

