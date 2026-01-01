Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Golden Feather
The Golden Feather
The Golden Feather
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Short
Animation
Country
USSR
Runtime
20 minutes
Production year
1960
World premiere
1 January 1960
Release date
1 January 1960
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zolotoe pyoryshko, Золотое пёрышко, Golden Feather, Goldfederchen, Kuldne suleke, Peninha de Ouro
Director
Leonid Aristov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Golden Feather
7.5
The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin
(1986)
7.4
O hroch, který se bál očkování
(1966)
7.0
Gribok-teremok
(1958)
6.9
Volk i semero kozlyat
(1957)
7.5
Oranzhevoe gorlyshko
(1954)
7.6
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh
(1951)
7.8
Skazka o rybake i rybke
(1950)
6.8
Zlaté uši
(1958)
6.4
Zdravstvuyte, tetya lisa!
(1974)
6.8
Afrikanskaya skazka
(1963)
7.7
The brave little deer
(1957)
6.5
Zlatovlaska
(1978)
6.9
6.7
IMDb
Best Animated Films
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
