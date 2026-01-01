Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Black Jesus
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Black Jesus
6.6

Black Jesus

, 1968
Seduto alla sua destra
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Black Jesus
6.6

Cast

Woody Strode
Maurice Lalubi
Franco Citti
Oreste
Jean Servais
Il colonnello
Pier Paolo Capponi
Un ufficiale
Stephen Forsyth
Il prigionero violento
Luciano Catenacci
Il sergente
Salvatore Basile
Giuseppe Transocchi
Un soldato
Silvio Fiore
Renzo Rossi
Director Valerio Zurlini
Writer Valerio Zurlini, Franco Brusati
Composer Ivan Vandor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 16 May 1968
Release date
16 May 1968 Italy
Production Italnoleggio Cinematografico, Castoro
Also known as
Seduto alla sua destra, Black Jesus, Out of Darkness, A sa droite, Assis à sa droite, Estarás sentado a la derecha, Must Jeesus, O thanatos enos iroa, Pelon kädet, Seated at His Right, Sentado à Sua Direita, Siedzący po prawicy, Super Brother, Töten war ihr Job, "SEDUTO ALLA SUA DESTRA" - "L'ORA DEL VENTO", Assis à sa droite - L'heure du vent

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Black Jesus

The Camp Followers
The Camp Followers Drama, War
1965, France / Italy / West Germany / Yugoslavia
7.0
The Desert of the Tartars
The Desert of the Tartars Drama, War
1976, Italy / France / West Germany
7.0
The Color of Pomegranates
The Color of Pomegranates Biography, Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
The Misfits
The Misfits Drama, Comedy, Romantic, Western
1961, USA
7.0
Beat the Devil
Beat the Devil Action, Adventure, Comedy
1953, Italy / USA
6.0
Oedipus Rex
Oedipus Rex Drama
1967, Italy / Morocco
7.0
Mamma Roma
Mamma Roma Drama
1962, Italy
7.0
Accattone
Accattone Drama
1961, Italy
7.0
Spartacus
Spartacus Adventure, Drama, History
1960, USA
6.0
Farinelli
Farinelli Drama, Musical
1994, Italy / Belgium / France
7.0
Cobra Verde
Cobra Verde Drama, Adventure
1987, Germany / Ghana
6.0
The Canterbury Tales
The Canterbury Tales Comedy, Drama
1971, Italy / France
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more