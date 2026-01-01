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6.4
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Kazneny na rassvete
6.4
Kazneny na rassvete
, 1965
Kazneny na rassvete
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Elizaveta Solodova
Mariya Aleksandrovna Ulyanova
Tatyana Konyukhova
Anna Ulyanova
Vladimir Chestnokov
Dmitriy Mendeleyev
Andrei Kostrichkin
Boris Goldayev
Vasiliy Osipanov
Vadim Ganshin
Aleksandr Ulyanov
Svetlana Shvayko
Tanya
Sergei Kurilov
Prokuror
Konstantin Khudyakov
Pakhomiy Andreykovich
Anatoliy Semyonov
Vasiliy Generalov
G. Fedoshchenko
Pyotr Shevilyov
Director
Yevgeni Andrikanis
Writer
Aleksey Khodanov
,
Aleksei Nagornyj
,
Geliy Ryabov
Composer
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
1965
World premiere
19 April 1965
Release date
19 April 1965
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Kazneny na rassvete, Hajnali kivégzés, Казнены на рассвете
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
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Showtimes
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