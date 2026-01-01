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Poster of Kazneny na rassvete
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Kazneny na rassvete
6.4

Kazneny na rassvete

, 1965
Kazneny na rassvete
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Kazneny na rassvete
6.4

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Elizaveta Solodova
Mariya Aleksandrovna Ulyanova
Tatyana Konyukhova
Anna Ulyanova
Vladimir Chestnokov
Dmitriy Mendeleyev
Andrei Kostrichkin
Boris Goldayev
Vasiliy Osipanov
Vadim Ganshin
Aleksandr Ulyanov
Svetlana Shvayko
Tanya
Sergei Kurilov
Prokuror
Konstantin Khudyakov
Konstantin Khudyakov
Pakhomiy Andreykovich
Anatoliy Semyonov
Vasiliy Generalov
G. Fedoshchenko
Pyotr Shevilyov
Director Yevgeni Andrikanis
Writer Aleksey Khodanov, Aleksei Nagornyj, Geliy Ryabov
Composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 19 April 1965
Release date
19 April 1965 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Kazneny na rassvete, Hajnali kivégzés, Казнены на рассвете

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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