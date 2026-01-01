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Film rating
6.6
Rate14 votes
6.6IMDb
Quotes
JesusDo not weep for me; weep for yourselves, and for your children. For a time is coming when men will say "blessed are the barren, the wombs that never bore a child." And they will say to the mountains "fall on us," and to the hills "cover us," for if these things are done when the wood is green, what will happen when it is dry?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.