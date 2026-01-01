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Poster of The Greatest Story Ever Told
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Greatest Story Ever Told
6.6

The Greatest Story Ever Told

, 1965
The Greatest Story Ever Told
USA / Drama, History, Biography / 18+
Poster of The Greatest Story Ever Told
6.6

Synopsis

The life of Jesus Christ.

Cast

Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Jesus
Michael Anderson, Jr.
James the Younger
Carroll Baker
Veronica
Ina Balin
Martha of Bethany
Victor Buono
Sorak
Richard Conte
Barabbas
Joanna Dunham
Mary Magdalene
José Ferrer
José Ferrer
Dorothy McGuire
The Virgin Mary
Charlton Heston
John the Baptist
Pat Boone
Angel at the Tomb
Director George Stevens, David Lean, Jean Negulesco
Writer Fulton Oursler, Henry Denker, James Lee Barrett, George Stevens
Composer Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 45 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 15 February 1965
Release date
1 December 1965 Argentina ATP
9 April 1965 Brazil
29 October 1965 Denmark
29 October 1965 Finland S
28 October 1965 France TP
5 August 1965 Germany
9 April 1965 Great Britain
1 April 1972 Japan G
20 June 1968 Mexico A
7 October 1965 Netherlands
11 November 1965 Portugal
26 April 1966 South Africa
14 September 1965 Sweden 11
15 February 1965 USA
4 April 1968 Uruguay
MPAA G
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $524
Production George Stevens Productions
Also known as
The Greatest Story Ever Told, La más grande historia jamás contada, Die größte Geschichte aller Zeiten, A Maior História de Todos os Tempos, George Stevens Presents The Greatest Story Ever Told, La plus grande histoire jamais contée, Najveća priča ikad ispričana, A Maior História Jamais Contada, A világ legszebb története - A Biblia, Didžiausia visu laiku istorija, En büyük hikâye, I oraioteri istoria tou kosmou, La historia más grande jamás contada, La mas grande historia jamás contada, La più grande storia mai raccontata, Mannen fra Nasaret, Mannen från Nasaret, Mies Nasaretista, Najväčší príbeh všetkých čias, Największa historia, jaką kiedykolwiek opowiedziano, Najwspanialsza opowieść, Opowieść wszech czasów, Pasaules dižākais stāsts, Viața lui Iisus, Η ωραιότερη ιστορία του κόσμου, Величайшая из когда-либо рассказанных историй, Най-великата история на света, 万世流芳, 偉大な生涯の物語, 最伟大的故事, Cea mai măreaţă poveste spusă vreodată, Найвеличніша історія з коли-небудь розказаних

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Jesus Do not weep for me; weep for yourselves, and for your children. For a time is coming when men will say "blessed are the barren, the wombs that never bore a child." And they will say to the mountains "fall on us," and to the hills "cover us," for if these things are done when the wood is green, what will happen when it is dry?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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