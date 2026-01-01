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Poster of 2001: A Space Odyssey
7.8
2001: A Space Odyssey - trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films 2001: A Space Odyssey
7.8

2001: A Space Odyssey

, 1968
2001: A Space Odyssey
USA, Great Britain / Sci-Fi, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of 2001: A Space Odyssey
7.8
2001: A Space Odyssey - trailer 2
2001: A Space Odyssey  trailer 2

Synopsis

Humanity finds a mysterious, obviously artificial object buried beneath the Lunar surface and, with the intelligent computer H.A.L. 9000, sets off on a quest.

Cast

Keir Dullea
Gary Lockwood
William Sylvester
Daniel Richter
Robert Beatty
Frank Miller
Director Stanley Kubrick
Writer Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 2 April 1968
Release date
30 August 2018 Russia Каравелла-DDC 12+
11 October 2001 Argentina
10 September 1981 Australia
5 September 1968 Belgium
4 July 1968 Brazil
9 April 1968 Canada
29 May 1969 Colombia
27 September 2018 Denmark
1 May 2019 Estonia MS12
5 May 1978 Finland
28 July 1978 France
21 April 1978 Germany
30 March 2001 Great Britain
11 December 1968 Greece
19 January 1980 Hong Kong
12 March 2015 Hungary
14 October 1972 Iceland
4 October 2017 India
24 October 1968 Iran
28 November 2014 Ireland
24 May 1969 Israel
5 March 1974 Italy
21 October 1978 Japan
3 March 2020 Lithuania
6 August 2020 Mexico
31 May 2018 Netherlands
21 March 1969 New Zealand PG
28 February 1969 Norway
14 November 2014 Poland
21 November 2013 Portugal
27 September 2018 Singapore
18 September 2014 Slovakia
26 April 2023 South Korea 12
26 August 1974 Spain
27 August 1968 Sweden
23 May 2001 Switzerland
22 June 2018 Taiwan
19 November 1973 Turkey
24 August 2018 USA
16 July 1969 Uruguay
2 April 1968 Viet Nam
MPAA G
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $68,952,282
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Stanley Kubrick Productions
Also known as
2001: A Space Odyssey, 2001. Odisea del espacio, 2001 год: Космическая одиссея, 2001: Odisea del espacio, 2001 - Odyssee im Weltraum, 2001: Cesta do Vesmíru, 2001: Одисеја у свемиру, 2001, 2001 : L'Odyssée de l'espace, 2001 Chom Chakkrawan, 2001 nen: Uchuu no Tabi, 2001 жыл: Ғарыштық одиссей, 2001 рік: Космічна Одіссея, 2001-yil: Kosmik odissey, 2001: Ang Malawakang Paglalakbay, 2001: Avaruusseikkailu, 2001: Chuyến Du Hành Không Gian, 2001: Een zwerftocht in de ruimte, 2001: En romodyssé, 2001: Ett rymdäventyr, 2001: Kosmik odissey, 2001: Kosminė odisėja, 2001: Kosmosa Odiseja, 2001: Kosmoseodüsseia, 2001: L'odyssée de l'espace, 2001: Odiseja u svemiru, 2001: Odissea nello spazio, 2001: Odisseia no Espaço, 2001: Odyseja kosmiczna, 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum, 2001: Ruimte odyssee, 2001: Uma Odisseia no Espaço, 2001: Uma Odisséia no Espaço, 2001: Una odisea del espacio, 2001: Una odissea de l'espai, 2001: Űrodüsszeia, 2001: Uzay Yolu Macerası, 2001: Vesmírna odysea, 2001: Vesmírná odysea, 2001: Vesoljska odiseja, 2001: Η Οδύσσεια του διαστήματος, 2001: Една одисея в космоса, 2001: Космічна Одіссея, 2001：太空漫遊, 2001太空漫游, 2001太空漫遊, 2001年宇宙の旅, År 2001 - Ett rymdäventyr, Avaruusseikkailu 2001, How the Solar System Was Won, Journey Beyond the Stars, Odiseea spațială 2001, Ódysseifsferð árið 2001, Raz-e keyhan, Rumrejsen år 2001, Sonsuz Yolculuk, Two Thousand and One: A Space Odyssey

Film rating

7.8
Rate 34 votes
8.3 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  526 In the Sci-Fi genre  84 In the Adventure genre  145 In films of USA  353 In films of Great Britain  43 In films of 1968  2

Film Trailers

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2001: A Space Odyssey - trailer 2
2001: A Space Odyssey Trailer 2
2001: A Space Odyssey - trailer
2001: A Space Odyssey Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack 2001: A Space Odyssey

Quotes

Dave Bowman Open the pod bay doors please, HAL. Open the pod bay doors please, HAL. Hello, HAL. Do you read me? Hello, HAL. Do you read me? Do you read me HAL? Do you read me HAL? Hello, HAL, do you read me? Hello, HAL, do your read me? Do you read me, HAL?
HAL Affirmative, Dave. I read you.
Dave Bowman Open the pod bay doors, HAL.
HAL I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.
Dave Bowman What's the problem?
HAL I think you know what the problem is just as well as I do.
Dave Bowman What are you talking about, HAL?
HAL This mission is too important for me to allow you to jeopardize it.
Dave Bowman I don't know what you're talking about, HAL.
HAL I know that you and Frank were planning to disconnect me, and I'm afraid that's something I cannot allow to happen.
Dave Bowman [feigning ignorance] Where the hell did you get that idea, HAL?
HAL Dave, although you took very thorough precautions in the pod against my hearing you, I could see your lips move.
Dave Bowman Alright, HAL. I'll go in through the emergency airlock.
HAL Without your space helmet, Dave? You're going to find that rather difficult.
Dave Bowman HAL, I won't argue with you anymore! Open the doors!
HAL Dave, this conversation can serve no purpose anymore. Goodbye.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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