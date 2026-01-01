Similar films for V strane nevyuchennykh urokov
Pesenka myshonka Animation
1967, USSR
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V sinem more, v beloy pene... Animation, Short, Family
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Gore ne beda Animation, Short
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Last Year's Snow Was Falling Short, Animation
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Zhivaya igrushka Animation
1982, USSR
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Zhil-byl pyos Short, Comedy, Animation, Family
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Treasure Island Adventure, Family
1982, USSR
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The Mystery of the Third Planet Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
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Troe iz Prostokvashino Family, Animation, Short
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Ptichka Tari Animation, Family, Short
1976, USSR
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Blue Puppy Short, Animation
1976, USSR
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Lisa i zayats Animation
1973, USSR
7.0