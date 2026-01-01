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Poster of V strane nevyuchennykh urokov
7.7
Kinoafisha Films V strane nevyuchennykh urokov
7.7

V strane nevyuchennykh urokov

, 1969
V strane nevyuchennykh urokov
USSR / Family, Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of V strane nevyuchennykh urokov
7.7

Cast

Anastasiya Georgievskaya
The Cow
Maria Vinogradova
Viktor Perestukin
Nikolay Litvinov
Radio Receiver
Leonid Vladimirovich Kharitonov
Cat Kuzya
Grigory Shpigel
Question Mark
Grigory Shpigel
Question Mark
Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
His Majesty Verb Imperative
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Geography
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Geography
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Diggers
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Diggers
Aleksandr Baranov
Arithmetic
Director Yuriy Prytkov
Writer Liya Geraskina
Composer Nektarios Chargeishvili
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 4 June 1969
Release date
4 June 1969 Russia 6+
6 June 1969 USA
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
V strane nevyuchennykh urokov, In the Country of Unlearned Lessons, В стране невыученных уроков, Õpimata tundide maal, У країні невивчених уроків

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 21 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  592 In the Family genre  69 In the Animation genre  102 In the Short genre  5 In films of USSR  50 In films of 1969  1
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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