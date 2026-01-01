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Poster of Gypsy
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Gypsy
7.1

Gypsy

, 1962
Gypsy
USA / Musical, Drama, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Gypsy
7.1

Synopsis

Based on the Broadway hit about the life and times of burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose Lee and her aggressive stage mother, Mama Rose.

Cast

Rosalind Russell
Rose Hovick
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Louise Hovick
Karl Malden
Herbie Sommers
Paul Wallace
Tulsa
Betty Bruce
Tessie Tura
Parley Baer
Mr. Kringelein
Harry Shannon
Grandpa
Morgan Brittany
'Baby' June
Ann Jillian
'Dainty' June
Diane Pace
'Baby' Louise
Director Mervyn LeRoy
Writer Arthur Laurents, Gypsy Rose Lee, Leonard Spigelgass
Composer Jule Styne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 1 December 1962
Release date
2 December 1963 Sweden 11
1 December 1962 USA
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $419
Production Mervyn LeRoy Productions Inc.
Also known as
Gypsy, Gypsy - Königin der Nacht, Cyganka, Em Busca de um Sonho, Gymni kathe vrady, Gypsy - striptease-dronningen, Gypsy - Stripteasedronningen, Gypsy, a cigana, Gypsy, striptease-kuningatar, Gypsy, vénus de Broadway, Gypsy: La reina del Vaudeville, La donna che inventò lo strip-tease, La reina del vaudeville, Striptiz yıldızı, Циганка, Цыганка, ジプシー, Gypsy, Venus de Broadway, Striptiz yildizi

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Louise "Gypsy Rose Lee" Hovick I said, turn it off! Nobody laughs at me! Because I laugh first. At me! Me, from Seattle! Me, with no education. Me, with no talent, as you kept reminding me my whole life! Well, Mama look at me now. I'm a star! Look! Look how I live! Look at my friends! Look where I'm going! I'm not staying in burlesque! I'm moving, mabye up, maybe down! But wherever it is, I'm enjoying it. I'm having the time of my life! Because for the first time, it is my life! And I love it. I love every second of it! And I'll be damned if you're gonna take it away from me! I am Gypsy Rose Lee! And I love her! And if you don't, you can just clear out now!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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