6.1The End of the Old Berezovka
The End of the Old Berezovka, 1960
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Cast
Vladimir Gusev
Pavel Sakharov
Vladimir Boriskin
Worker
Alla Gutchina
Nadya Kurochkina
Klavdia Kozlenkova
Girl at the meeting
Aleksey Krychenkov
Guy at the meeting
Stas Lykin
Borya Kurashov
Director Viktor Eisymont
Writer Giorgi Mdivani
Composer Lev Shvarts
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 4 September 1961
Release date
|4 September 1961
|USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Konets staroy Beryozovki, Конец старой Берёзовки, Konec staré Berjozovky, La Fin De La Vieille Berezovka, Кінець старої Березівки
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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