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Poster of The End of the Old Berezovka
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The End of the Old Berezovka
6.1

The End of the Old Berezovka

, 1960
The End of the Old Berezovka
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of The End of the Old Berezovka
6.1

Cast

Yevgeny Burenkov
Ivan Ivanovich Degtyaryov
Nina Doroshina
Nina Doroshina
Liza Kurashova
Valentina Vladimirova
Valentina Vladimirova
Vladimir Gusev
Pavel Sakharov
Vladimir Boriskin
Worker
Alla Gutchina
Nadya Kurochkina
Klavdia Kozlenkova
Girl at the meeting
Aleksey Krychenkov
Guy at the meeting
Aleksandr Lebedev
Aleksandr Lebedev
Guy at the meeting
Stas Lykin
Borya Kurashov
Georgiy Millyar
Georgiy Millyar
Passer-by
Director Viktor Eisymont
Writer Giorgi Mdivani
Composer Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 4 September 1961
Release date
4 September 1961 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Konets staroy Beryozovki, Конец старой Берёзовки, Konec staré Berjozovky, La Fin De La Vieille Berezovka, Кінець старої Березівки

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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