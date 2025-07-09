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Poster of Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let
6.2

Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let

, 1961
Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let
6.2

Cast

Rufina Nifontova
Rufina Nifontova
Svetlana
Konstantin Semizhen
Borka
Yelena Stroyeva
maty Svetlani
Georgi Zhzhyonov
Georgi Zhzhyonov
Lyudmila Karaush
Tonya
Roman Filippov
Roman Filippov
Roma Trofimov
Nikolay Lebedev
Zakhar
Yuriy Shumakov
Vladimir
Igor Sretensky
Andrey
Vladimir Dedyushko
Pavel Pekur
Director Valentin Vinogradov
Writer Yelena Kaplinskaya
Composer Dmitry Kaminsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 29 March 1962
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let, A 30. születésnap, Der Tag, an dem man 30 wird, Dzień trzydziestych urodzin, Naisen kaksi ikää, No Dia dos Meus 30 Anos, День, когда исполняется 30 лет

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 9 July 2025

Frequently asked questions about the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”

When is the premiere of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?

The world premiere of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” was on 29 March 1962.

What is the rating of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?

The film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” is rated 6.2/10 on Kinoafisha (15 votes) and 6.4/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?

The runtime of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” is 1 hour 29 minutes.

Who directed the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?

The film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” was directed by Valentin Vinogradov.

Who composed the music for the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?

The music for the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” was composed by Dmitry Kaminsky.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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