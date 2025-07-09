The music for the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” was composed by Dmitry Kaminsky.

The film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” was directed by Valentin Vinogradov.

The runtime of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” is 1 hour 29 minutes.

The film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” is rated 6.2/10 on Kinoafisha (15 votes) and 6.4/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” was on 29 March 1962.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.