Frequently asked questions about the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”
When is the premiere of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?
The world premiere of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” was on 29 March 1962.
What is the rating of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?
The film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” is rated 6.2/10 on Kinoafisha (15 votes) and 6.4/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?
The runtime of the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” is 1 hour 29 minutes.
Who directed the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?
The film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” was directed by Valentin Vinogradov.
Who composed the music for the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let”?
The music for the film “Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let” was composed by Dmitry Kaminsky.