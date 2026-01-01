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6.9
Kinoafisha Films First Charge of the Machete
6.9

First Charge of the Machete

, 1969
La primera carga al machete
Cuba / Drama / 18+
6.9

Cast

Jose Rodriguez
Idalia Anreus
Eslinda Nuñez
Eslinda Nuñez
Adolfo Llauradó
Pablito Milanés
Raúl Pomares
Director Manuel Octavio Gómez
Writer Alfredo L. Del Cueto, Julio García Espinosa, Manuel Octavio Gómez, Jorge Herrero
Composer Leo Brouwer, Pablo Milanés
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Cuba
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 22 May 1969
Production Instituto Cubano del Arte e Industrias Cinematográficos (ICAIC)
Also known as
La primera carga al machete, Die erste Schlacht mit der Machete, Ensimmäinen machete-taistelu, Kampen med machetene, La première charge à la machette, La prima carica al machete, Pierwsza szarża na maczety, Prvi juriš mačetama, The First Charge of the Machete

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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