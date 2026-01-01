ProductionInstituto Cubano del Arte e Industrias Cinematográficos (ICAIC)
Also known as
La primera carga al machete, Die erste Schlacht mit der Machete, Ensimmäinen machete-taistelu, Kampen med machetene, La première charge à la machette, La prima carica al machete, Pierwsza szarża na maczety, Prvi juriš mačetama, The First Charge of the Machete
Film rating
6.9
Rate15 votes
6.8IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.