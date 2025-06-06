ProductionKinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Roter Kreis''
Also known as
Lyudi i zveri, Men and Beasts, Le rescapé, Ludzie i bestie, Menschen und Tiere, Oameni și fiare, Люди и звери, 人与兽, Oameni şi fiare, Люди і звірі, Uomini e bestie, Hommes et Bêtes, Lidé a zvířata, Մարդիկ և գազաններ
Film rating
7.3
Rate14 votes
7.2IMDb
Updated 6 June 2025
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.