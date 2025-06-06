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Poster of Men and Beasts
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Men and Beasts
7.3

Men and Beasts

, 1962
Lyudi i zveri
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Men and Beasts
7.3

Cast

Tamara Makarova
Tamara Makarova
Anna Andreevna
Zhanna Bolotova
Zhanna Bolotova
Tanja
Vitali Doronin
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Mikalay Yaromenka
Mikalay Yaromenka
Alexej Ivanovic Pavlov
Tatyana Gavrilova
Karla Assmus
Annemarie
Fredy Barten
Koch
Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Galina
Evelyn Cron
Brigitte
Erika Dunkelmann
Frau Haslinger
Director Sergey Gerasimov
Writer Sergey Gerasimov, Tamara Makarova
Composer Rolf Kuhl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 7 July 1962
Release date
2 November 1962 Germany
7 July 1962 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Roter Kreis''
Also known as
Lyudi i zveri, Men and Beasts, Le rescapé, Ludzie i bestie, Menschen und Tiere, Oameni și fiare, Люди и звери, 人与兽, Oameni şi fiare, Люди і звірі, Uomini e bestie, Hommes et Bêtes, Lidé a zvířata, Մարդիկ և գազաններ

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 6 June 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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