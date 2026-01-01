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7.2
Kinoafisha
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A Movie with a Charming Girl
7.2
A Movie with a Charming Girl
, 1966
Un film cu o fata fermecatoare
Romania / Drama / 18+
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7.2
Synopsis
Ruxandra, a young woman just out of school, decides to become an actress, convinced that personal charm can keep instead of talent.
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Cast
Alexandru Boiangiu
Cornel Coman
Dobrescu
Valentino Dain
Victoria Gheorghiu
Grigore Gonta
Monu Grun
Ileana Stana Ionescu
Stefan Iordache
Paul Manu
Victoria Medea
Marin Moraru
Director
Lucian Bratu
Writer
Radu Cosasu
Composer
Richard Oschanitzky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1966
World premiere
1 January 1966
Release date
1 January 1966
Romania
Also known as
Un film cu o fata fermecatoare, A Movie with a Charming Girl, A Charming Girl, Film egy bájos kislányról, Film z czarującą dziewczyną, Un film con una ragazza affascinante
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
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