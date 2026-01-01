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Poster of A Movie with a Charming Girl
7.2
Kinoafisha Films A Movie with a Charming Girl
7.2

A Movie with a Charming Girl

, 1966
Un film cu o fata fermecatoare
Romania / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Movie with a Charming Girl
7.2

Synopsis

Ruxandra, a young woman just out of school, decides to become an actress, convinced that personal charm can keep instead of talent.

Cast

Alexandru Boiangiu
Cornel Coman
Dobrescu
Valentino Dain
Victoria Gheorghiu
Grigore Gonta
Monu Grun
Ileana Stana Ionescu
Stefan Iordache
Paul Manu
Victoria Medea
Marin Moraru
Director Lucian Bratu
Writer Radu Cosasu
Composer Richard Oschanitzky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 1 January 1966
Release date
1 January 1966 Romania
Also known as
Un film cu o fata fermecatoare, A Movie with a Charming Girl, A Charming Girl, Film egy bájos kislányról, Film z czarującą dziewczyną, Un film con una ragazza affascinante

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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