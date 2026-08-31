7.5Gusarskaya ballada
Hussar Ballad, 1962
USSR / Musical, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Viktor Koltsov
Azarov
Antony Khodursky
Count Nurin
Tatyana Shmyga
Louise Germont
Lev Polyakov
Pelymov
Aleksey Polevoy
Balmashov
Vladimir Shiryayev
Salgari
Director Eldar Ryazanov
Writer Aleksandr Gladkov, Eldar Ryazanov
Composer Tikhon Khrennikov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 7 September 1962
Release date
|7 September 1962
|Russia
|0+
|26 April 1963
|Czechoslovakia
|8 March 1963
|Finland
|26 March 1963
|Germany
|12
|17 July 1969
|Hungary
|19 January 1963
|Romania
|13 July 1963
|USA
Production Mosfilm
Based on play “A Long Time Ago” (Aleksandr Gladkov)
Also known as
Gusarskaya ballada, Husarenballade, Гусарская баллада, A Balada dos Cavaleiros, Balada husarilor, Ballad of a Hussar, Ballada huzarska, Gusarska balada, Husaarit, Husarská balada, Husarų baladė, Hussar Ballad, Huszárkisasszony, La ballade du hussard, Meçhul Cengâver, Гусарська балада
Updated 31 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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