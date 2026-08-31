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Poster of Hussar Ballad
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Hussar Ballad
7.5

Hussar Ballad

, 1962
Gusarskaya ballada
USSR / Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hussar Ballad
7.5

Cast

Larisa Golubkina
Larisa Golubkina
Shura Azarova
Yuriy Yakovlev
Yuriy Yakovlev
Lieutenant Rzhevsky
Igor Ilyinsky
Igor Ilyinsky
Field Marshal Kutuzov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Ivan
Viktor Koltsov
Azarov
Antony Khodursky
Count Nurin
Tatyana Shmyga
Louise Germont
Lev Polyakov
Pelymov
Aleksey Polevoy
Balmashov
Vladimir Shiryayev
Salgari
Boris Ivanov
Boris Ivanov
Director Eldar Ryazanov
Writer Aleksandr Gladkov, Eldar Ryazanov
Composer Tikhon Khrennikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 7 September 1962
Release date
7 September 1962 Russia 0+
26 April 1963 Czechoslovakia
8 March 1963 Finland
26 March 1963 Germany 12
17 July 1969 Hungary
19 January 1963 Romania
13 July 1963 USA
Production Mosfilm
Based on play “A Long Time Ago” (Aleksandr Gladkov)
Also known as
Gusarskaya ballada, Husarenballade, Гусарская баллада, A Balada dos Cavaleiros, Balada husarilor, Ballad of a Hussar, Ballada huzarska, Gusarska balada, Husaarit, Husarská balada, Husarų baladė, Hussar Ballad, Huszárkisasszony, La ballade du hussard, Meçhul Cengâver, Гусарська балада

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 31 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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