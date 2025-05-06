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Poster of The Seventh Companion
7.7
Kinoafisha Films The Seventh Companion
7.7

The Seventh Companion

, 1967
Sedmoy sputnik
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Seventh Companion
7.7

Cast

Andrey Popov
Andrey Popov
Yevgenov Adamov
Aleksandr Anisimov
Kukhtin
Georgiy Shtil
Georgiy Shtil
Kimka
Pyotr Chernov
Zykov
Vladimir Osenev
Priklonski
Valentin Abramov
Predsedatel domkombeda
Sofja Giatsintova
Mariya Semyonova - generalsha
Vladimir Erenberg
Verbovskiy
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Muravlyev
Grigory Shpigel
Shpigel
Director Grigoriy Aronov, Aleksei German
Writer Edgar Dubrovsky, Yuri Klepikov, Boris Lavrenyev
Composer Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 26 November 1967
Release date
14 April 1968 Russia 16+
26 November 1967 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Sedmoy sputnik, The Seventh Companion, De zevende metgezel, Der siebente Trabant, Il settimo satellite, Le Septième Compagnon, Seitsemäs kiertolainen, Seitsmes kaaslane, Siódmy towarzysz, The Seventh Moon, Yedinci Uydu, Седьмой спутник, Сьомий супутник, 일곱 번째 동지

Film rating

7.7
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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