7.7Sedmoy sputnik
The Seventh Companion, 1967
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Cast
Vladimir Osenev
Priklonski
Valentin Abramov
Predsedatel domkombeda
Vladimir Erenberg
Verbovskiy
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Muravlyev
Grigory Shpigel
Shpigel
Director Grigoriy Aronov, Aleksei German
Writer Edgar Dubrovsky, Yuri Klepikov, Boris Lavrenyev
Composer Isaac Schwarts
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 26 November 1967
Release date
|14 April 1968
|Russia
|16+
|26 November 1967
|USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Sedmoy sputnik, The Seventh Companion, De zevende metgezel, Der siebente Trabant, Il settimo satellite, Le Septième Compagnon, Seitsemäs kiertolainen, Seitsmes kaaslane, Siódmy towarzysz, The Seventh Moon, Yedinci Uydu, Седьмой спутник, Сьомий супутник, 일곱 번째 동지
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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