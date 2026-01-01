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Poster of Match-revansh
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Match-revansh
7.3

Match-revansh

, 1968
Match-revansh
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Match-revansh
7.3
Director Boris Dyozhkin
Writer Boris Dyozhkin, Aleksandr Kumma, Sakko Runge
Composer Aleksandr Varlamov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 6 January 1968
Release date
6 January 1968 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Match-revansh, A Match Revenge, Матч-реванш

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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