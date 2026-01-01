Menu
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
One line
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
1960
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Odna stroka, Одна строка
Director
Ivan Pravov
Cast
Anatoli Fedorinov
Igor Belozyorov
Viktor Chekmaryov
Genrih Bill
Similar films for One line
5.7
Vrazhyi tropy
(1935)
6.3
Vo vlasti zolota
(1957)
7.1
Baby ryazanskie
(1927)
6.9
White Nights
(1959)
6.8
The Last Attraction
(1929)
6.6
Voennaya tayna
(1953)
5.7
Samolet ukhodit v 9
(1960)
5.2
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
