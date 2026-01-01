Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of One line
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films One line

One line

One line 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1960
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Odna stroka, Одна строка
Director
Ivan Pravov
Cast
Anatoli Fedorinov
Igor Belozyorov
Viktor Chekmaryov
Genrih Bill
Cast and Crew
Similar films for One line
Vrazhyi tropy 5.7
Vrazhyi tropy (1935)
Vo vlasti zolota 6.3
Vo vlasti zolota (1957)
Baby ryazanskie 7.1
Baby ryazanskie (1927)
White Nights 6.9
White Nights (1959)
The Last Attraction 6.8
The Last Attraction (1929)
Voennaya tayna 6.6
Voennaya tayna (1953)
Samolet ukhodit v 9 5.7
Samolet ukhodit v 9 (1960)

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more