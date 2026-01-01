Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hands Over the City
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Hands Over the City
7.7

Hands Over the City

, 1963
Mani sulla città, Le
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Hands Over the City
7.7

Cast

Rod Steiger
Salvo Randone
Guido Alberti
Marcello Cannavale
Dante Di Pinto
Alberto Conocchia
Director Francesco Rosi
Writer Francesco Rosi, Raffaele La Capria, Enzo Provenzale, Enzo Forcella
Composer Piero Piccioni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 5 September 1963
Release date
17 June 1966 Denmark
6 November 1963 France
10 October 1965 Germany
11 October 1963 Italy
17 September 1964 USA
31 May 1965 USSR
Worldwide Gross $328
Production Galatea Film, Societé Cinématographique Lyre
Also known as
Le mani sulla città, Hands Over the City, As Mãos Sobre a Cidade, Ruke nad gradom, A Cidade Pertence-me, Bolighaien, Bolighajen, Cu mâinile pe oraș, Dastha rooy-e shahr, De handen op de stad, Hände über der Stadt, Kezek a város felett, Las manos sobre la ciudad, Main basse sur la ville, Manos sobre la ciudad, Ręce nad miastem, Saqueo a la ciudad, Ta heria pano apo tin poli, Tokai o ugokasu te, Våldförd stad, Руки над городом, Ръце над града, 都会を動かす手

Film rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
7.6 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Hands Over the City
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Hands Over the City

Salvatore Giuliano
Salvatore Giuliano Drama, Crime
1961, Italy
7.0
The Mattei Affair
The Mattei Affair Biography, Drama
1972, Italy
7.0
Three Brothers
Three Brothers Drama
1981, France / Italy
7.0
Illustrious Corpses
Illustrious Corpses Thriller, Detective, Crime
1975, Italy / France
7.0
Property Is No Longer a Theft
Property Is No Longer a Theft Comedy
1973, France / Italy
7.0
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed Drama
1968, West Germany
6.0
Under the Olive Tree
Under the Olive Tree Drama
1950, Italy
6.0
Two Men in Town
Two Men in Town Drama
1973, France / Italy
7.0
Chronicle of a Death Foretold
Chronicle of a Death Foretold Drama
1986, Italy / Colombia / France
6.0
Carmen
Carmen Drama, Musical
1984, France / Italy
7.0
The Pawnbroker
The Pawnbroker Drama
1965, USA
7.0
F.I.S.T.
F.I.S.T. Drama
1978, USA
6.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more