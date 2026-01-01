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Poster of I Knew Her Well
7.6
Kinoafisha Films I Knew Her Well
7.6

I Knew Her Well

, 1965
Io la conoscevo bene
France, Italy, West Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of I Knew Her Well
7.6

Synopsis

Adriana, a naive Italian country girl, moves to Rome to become a movie star and experiences the dark side of the business.

Cast

Stefania Sandrelli
Stefania Sandrelli
Adriana Astarelli
Nino Manfredi
Cianfanna
Ugo Tognazzi
Gigi Baggini
Mario Adorf
Emilio Ricci aka Bietolone
Jean-Claude Brialy
Jean-Claude Brialy
Dario Marchionni
Joachim Fuchsberger
The Writer
Enrico Maria Salerno
Roberto
Karin Dor
Barbara - the Lady Friend of Adriana
Franco Fabrizi
Paganelli
Turi Ferro
Il commissario
Director Antonio Pietrangeli
Writer Ettore Scola, Antonio Pietrangeli, Ruggero Maccari
Composer Piero Piccioni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 1 December 1965
Release date
9 August 1966 France TP
1 December 1965 Italy
1 December 1965 Romania 15
29 September 1975 Spain 18
13 March 1967 USSR
Worldwide Gross $18,010
Production Ultra Film, Les Films du Siècle, Roxy Film
Also known as
Io la conoscevo bene, I Knew Her Well, Dobro sam je poznavao, Yo la conocía bien, Ich habe sie gut gekannt, Conheço Bem Essa Moça, Eu a Conhecia Bem, Gnorisa ti thermi tou kormiou tis, Iö la conoscevo bene, Je la connaissais bien, Jeg kjente henne godt, O cunoșteam bine, Tunsin hänet hyvin, Znałem ją dobrze, Добро сам је познавао/Dobro sam je poznavao, Познавах я добре, Я её хорошо знал, 내가 잘 알았던 그녀

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack I Knew Her Well

Quotes

The Writer She was like a lot of other girls.
Adriana Astarelli I bet you slept with her.
The Writer It's not that hard with girls like that.
Adriana Astarelli I can tell she liked you.
The Writer Liked me? Trouble is, she likes everything. She's always happy. She desires nothing, envies no one, is curious about nothing. You can't surprise her. She doesn't notice the humiliations, though they happen to her every day. It all rolls off her back like some waterproof material. Zero ambition. No moral code. Not even a whore's love of money.
Adriana Astarelli Such language!
The Writer Yesterday and tomorrow don't exist for her. Even living for today would mean too much planning, so she lives for the moment. Sunbathing, listening to records, and dancing are her sole activities. The rest of the time she's mercurial and capricious, always needing brief new encounters with anyone at all... just never with herself.
Adriana Astarelli I'm Milena, right? Is that what I'm like? Some sort of dimwit?
The Writer On the contrary. You may be the wisest of all.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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