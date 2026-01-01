The Writer She was like a lot of other girls.

Adriana Astarelli I bet you slept with her.

The Writer It's not that hard with girls like that.

Adriana Astarelli I can tell she liked you.

The Writer Liked me? Trouble is, she likes everything. She's always happy. She desires nothing, envies no one, is curious about nothing. You can't surprise her. She doesn't notice the humiliations, though they happen to her every day. It all rolls off her back like some waterproof material. Zero ambition. No moral code. Not even a whore's love of money.

Adriana Astarelli Such language!

The Writer Yesterday and tomorrow don't exist for her. Even living for today would mean too much planning, so she lives for the moment. Sunbathing, listening to records, and dancing are her sole activities. The rest of the time she's mercurial and capricious, always needing brief new encounters with anyone at all... just never with herself.

Adriana Astarelli I'm Milena, right? Is that what I'm like? Some sort of dimwit?