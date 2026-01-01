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Poster of The letter
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The letter
7.9

The letter

, 1966
Paket
USSR / Adventure, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of The letter
7.9

Synopsis

According to the same story by L. Panteleev. About the feat of the young Red Army soldier Pyotr Trofimov, who, on a mission, delivers a package with a report to the headquarters of the Budyonny army.

Cast

Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Petya Trofimov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
A red comissar
Boris Novikov
A white officer
Boris Yurchenko
Zykov
Pavel Shpringfeld
A crazy old man
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Krasnoarmeets
Director Vladimir Nazarov
Writer Yevgeni Kotov, Leonid Panteleev
Composer Aleksey Muravlyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 7 November 1965
Release date
7 November 1965 USSR
Production Ekran, Mosfilm
Also known as
Paket, Die Depesche, The Letter, Пакет

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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