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Площадки
7.9
Kinoafisha
Films
The letter
7.9
The letter
, 1966
Paket
USSR / Adventure, Comedy, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
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Posters
7.9
Synopsis
According to the same story by L. Panteleev. About the feat of the young Red Army soldier Pyotr Trofimov, who, on a mission, delivers a package with a report to the headquarters of the Budyonny army.
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Cast
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Petya Trofimov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
A red comissar
Boris Novikov
A white officer
Boris Yurchenko
Zykov
Pavel Shpringfeld
A crazy old man
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Krasnoarmeets
Director
Vladimir Nazarov
Writer
Yevgeni Kotov
,
Leonid Panteleev
Composer
Aleksey Muravlyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
1966
World premiere
7 November 1965
Release date
7 November 1965
USSR
Production
Ekran, Mosfilm
Also known as
Paket, Die Depesche, The Letter, Пакет
More
Film rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
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